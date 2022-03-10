Sanctions On Russia Could Send Global Food Prices Soaring Warns Putin

Vladimir Putin chairs a gathering in Moscow on March 10.

Moscow, Russia:

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated Thursday Western sanctions on Moscow for its actions in Ukraine might ship world meals costs hovering, as Russia was one of many world’s essential producers of fertiliser, which is crucial to world provide chains.

“Russia and Belarus are some of the biggest suppliers of mineral fertilisers. If they continue to create problems for the financing and logistics of the delivery of our goods, then prices will rise and this will affect the final product, food products,” Putin stated at a televised authorities assembly.