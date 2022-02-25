Sanctions Over Ukraine May Not Impact India-Russia Bilateral Payments: Report

US and different international locations imposed sanctions on Moscow within the wake of the assault on Ukraine.

New Delhi:

Bilateral funds with Russia might not be impacted even because the US and different western international locations have imposed financial sanctions on Moscow within the wake of the assault on Ukraine.

India and Russia bilateral funds are made in Indian Rupee (INR). For each imports and exports, funds are made or acquired in Indian Rupee for shipments. So, sanctions by the West might not have an effect on the funds, barring trade fee fluctuation, sources advised information company Press Trust of India.

Russia is one among largest suppliers of defence merchandise and tools to India largely below government-to-government contract.

Bilateral commerce between India and Russia stood at USD 9.4 billion up to now this fiscal 12 months, towards USD 8.1 billion in 2020-21.

India’s foremost imports from Russia embrace fuels, mineral oils, pearls, treasured or semi-precious stones, nuclear reactors, boilers, equipment and mechanical home equipment; electrical equipment and tools and fertilisers.

While main export gadgets from India to Russia embrace pharmaceutical merchandise, electrical equipment and tools, natural chemical compounds and automobiles.

In the previous too, India had devised a mechanism to pay for imports from Iran, when sanctions had been imposed on the Persian Gulf nation.

India had entered into an settlement with Iran for finishing up trade-related transactions by an Rupee account maintained with a state-owned lender.

As per the mechanism, Indian importers deposited funds in Indian Rupee within the ‘vostro’ account of Iranian banks, maintained with the Indian state-owned lender UCO Bank for imports together with crude oil.

The account was additionally used to make funds to Indian exporters for sending items to Iran and the funds had been settled on day by day foundation.



