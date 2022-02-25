Sanctions package will include freezing of Putin and Lavrov assets
Asked about whether or not the EU would introduce sanctions in opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, EU High Representative Josep Borrell mentioned that it will require unanimity and that “if there are no surprises and if nobody objects – because we require unanimity – Putin and Lavrov would be added to the sanctions list.”
Yesterday night the European Council couldn’t attain a consensus and Borrell was tasked with discovering an settlement at as we speak’s extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council.
This consensus seems to have been reached with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs tweeting: “EU Foreign Affairs Council has adopted the 2nd sanctions package, asset freeze includes President of Russia and its Foreign Minister. We will prepare the 3d package.”
