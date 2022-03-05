Sanctions stop Aeroflot flying anywhere outside Russia except Belarus

Sanctions have pressured Russia’s flagship airline Aeroflot to announce an finish to virtually all of its worldwide flights.

From Tuesday it should solely fly to neighbouring Belarus, considered one of Russia’s few European allies in its conflict in opposition to Ukraine.

Before the sanctions it used to fly to 146 cities in 52 international locations all over the world.

Aeroflot is believed to have feared that the planes it owns may have been impounded on arrival in different international locations.

What occurs subsequent to the planes that Aeroflot has leased from overseas firms however are sitting on the tarmac at Russian airports is unclear.

The European Union gave firms till March twenty eighth to finish any rental contracts with Russia.

Aeroflot had a web revenue of €140 million within the first quarter of 2019.