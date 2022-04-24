‘Sand is in demand after the floods’: Unemployed Inanda residents turn tragedy into a ‘mine’ | News24

Some Inanda residents are promoting sand washed by latest floods.

They make between R200 and R500 per load in a van or truck.

They declare that after amassing and promoting their materials, they be a part of the seek for lacking individuals.

A gaggle of unemployed males have turned the remnants of the tragedy in Inanda into meals for his or her kids.

They are amassing loam sand washed up within the heavy floods final week.

A load is bought for between R200 and R500.

Many individuals within the township located in northern eThekwini are trying to find their family members.

While devastated households joined by involved residents combed streams and particles, trying to find their family members, a gaggle of males arrived in automobiles to gather the sand.

The sand is used for constructing functions.

(Photo: Amy Gibbings)

Sithabiso Zondi and others have been seen carrying buckets full of sand and emptying them right into a white bakkie.

“This is our only way of earning a living,” he stated.

Zondi paced up and down, amassing and offloading buckets of sand.

“I am unemployed, I am a parent, I have to fend for my children. This is an opportunity for us to make some money.”

Zondi stated their collected sand was used for plastering and making bricks.

“People who make bricks are contacting us, asking for sand. The floods destroyed many houses. Those houses must be rebuilt, forcing sand to be in demand.

This is the only opportunity to make some money. Sand is in demand after the floods. We are being constantly contacted to deliver sand.

Zondi empathised with families who had lost their loved ones.

“What we’re doing right here doesn’t imply that we’re oblivious of what’s taking place. We are in ache along with our neighbours. We supply our condolences to these planning to bury their family members,” said Zondi.

Nkosinamandla Mchunu said “poverty has no mates”.

Mchunu and his two partners were pushing three wheelbarrows loaded with sand.

They emptied them into a truck standing about 20m away from where they were collecting the sand.

“When poverty hits you, you’ll do something to outlive. I’m incomes a dwelling from this sand. I’m unemployed after being retrenched.

“I have been collecting sand for a while before the floods. I am a breadwinner at home. I look after my brother and siblings with sand money. There are no job opportunities in Inanda.

“I’ve misplaced depend of what number of instances I’ve voted, hoping issues will change in Inanda. Politicians have promised us jobs to no avail. We can’t fake that we don’t know what our neighbours are going by means of.

“Their pain is our pain. After collecting sand, we return to join in the search for missing people,” Mchunu stated.