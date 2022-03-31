Sandals celebrate employees in style at the Masquerade Ball | Loop Barbados

The masks have been eliminated because the heroes emerged from the shadows final Friday night on the Sandals Royal Barbados Ballroom, as Sandals Barbados celebrated worker excellence on the seventh annual Sandals Prestige Awards and Grand Masquerade Ball.

The ballroom’s beautiful decor was equally adorned with friends of their most interesting night apparel, individuals equivalent to cultural ambassador Dr the Most Honourable Anthony “Gabby” Carter.

Masters of ceremonies for the night Mark Anthony and Sophia Allsopp harmoniously delivered a presentation of magnificence, eloquence and sheer high quality which captivated the viewers all through the night.

“We still have a way to go, this team has shown me that they are ready to make Sandals Barbados and Sandals Royal Barbados the best in the entire chain of Sandals Resorts. This year is very special for us as we celebrate our 40th anniversary”.

Managing Director of Sandals Resorts Carl Beviere applauded the 1531 devoted workers of Sandals Barbados for his or her beautiful service and dedication throughout what he described as a difficult 12 months as a result of pandemic, the ash fall and the opposite points which affected the tourism business.

“We still have a way to go, this team has shown me that they are ready to make Sandals Barbados and Sandals Royal Barbados the best in the entire chain of Sandals Resorts. This year is very special for us as we celebrate our 40th anniversary”.

MVP of the Year David Monrose (L) and Hotel Manager Charles Langard

Sixteen awards have been distributed on the night, capturing the qualities and values of the world-renowned establishment: magnificence, thriller, triumph and excellence.

Information Technology Manager David Monrose and Dwayne Walkes of the meals and beverage division claimed the 2 main awards of the night: the MVP of the Year award and the Diamond Team member of the Year award respectively.

The viewers was handled to performances by Barbadian worldwide entertainers Mighty Gabby and Betty “Betty B” Payne.

Resort Manager Patrick Drake (L), Diamond Team Member of the Year winner Dwayne Walkes (heart) and Earth Guardian awardee Ronnie Walkes

Awards:

Sandals Spirit Award

Mover & Shaker of the Year- Ezra Worrell

Legendary Team Member of the Year- George Johnson

Circle of Joy Award- Allista Cumberbatch

Make a Difference Award

Earth Guardian Award- Ronnie Walkes

Foundation Sentinel Award- Zoanesha John

Hall of Fame Award

Standing Ovation Award- Melissa Hope

See additionally

Money Maker Award- Cherie-Ann Charles

Heart of the House Award- Harold Belgrave

Pace Setter Award- Brian Shepherd

People’s Choice Award- Glenroy Cadogan

The All-Star Awards

All Rounder Award- Nekoda Hamilton

MVP of the Year Award- David Monrose

A-Team of the Year Award- Landscaping

Platinum Team Member of the Year Award- Mario Barrow

Diamond Team member of the Year Award- Dwayne Walkes