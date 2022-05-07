Sandals Resorts Celebrates Female Firefighters At Local Fire Station As Part Of International Fire Fighter’s Day. | Antigua Tribune

Female firefighters celebrated by Sandals Resorts on Wednesday night

On Wednesday night 15 feminine firefighters on the Saint John’s Fire Station had been acknowledged and celebrated by Sandals Grande Antigua as a part of International Fire Fighter’s Day 2022.

Inspector Evette Henry – the primary feminine firefighter to the maintain the rank of Inspector within the historical past of the Fire Department – with Sandals Public Relations Manager Leon Norville.

The feminine firefighters had been handled to an appreciation cocktail because the resort confirmed gratitude for his or her laborious work and dedication to the career over time and particularly in the course of the Covid-19 pandemic. A choice the administration group on the Saint John’s Fire Station supported, particularly because the division just lately noticed one of many their feminine officers Evette Henry promoted to the place of Inspector – the primary feminine firefighter to carry this rank within the historical past of the hearth division nationally.

– Sandals Public Relations Manager Leon Norville presenting feminine firefighter together with her token of appreciation.

Other firefighter’s acknowledged included Sergeant Renee Roberts, Corporal Claudella Athill, Corporal Marline Carr-Henry, Corporal Deneice Williams, Corporal Paula Jackson, Corporal Tesha Roberts, Corporal Shivorn Browne, Constable Ella Jarvis, Constable Tammie-Ann Brookes-Gordon, Constable Jennifer Mussington, Constable Tedra Prophet, Constable Aunette Williams, Constable Rika Philip-Christopher and Constable Patrice Davis.

Assistant Commissioner and Fire Chief Elvis Weaver who was in attendance to rejoice his group, charged the ladies to proceed working laborious and to all the time be exemplary leaders throughout the male dominated career and likewise inside their communities.

Sandals General Manager Matthew Cornall stated, “It is important that we recognize our firefighters especially our female firefighters who are serving and protecting our communities and just like we have recognized our medical professionals during the Covid-19 pandemic for their stellar work, it is only fitting that on International Firefighter’s Day we appreciate the women within the profession for their contributions and a job well done.”

Throughout the night below the celebs on the resort’s Mediterranean Reflection pool, the firefighter’s skilled the resort’s Five Star Global Gourmet® eating, butler-passed cocktail menu choices which included premium bar drinks that includes Sandals Resorts signature Robert Mondavi wines.

The firefighters additionally obtained reward luggage introduced by Sandals Public Relations Manager Leon Norville as an additional token of appreciation.

This initiative, conceptualized by the resort’s Public Relations Manager, Leon Norville, kinds part of the corporate’s drive below the mandate of Sandals Executive Chairman, Adam Stewart,

to proceed forging partnerships with native associations and present appreciation the place crucial, significantly as journey and tourism continues to rebound. Norville, famous additionally “our resort will be seeking out other partnership opportunities with the fire department, such as hosting fire safety seminars in our schools, in light of the spike in home fires recently.”

At the top of the appreciation cocktail two firefighters – Rika Phillip-Christopher and Elvis Weaver – walked away with an unique romantic dinner for two compliments the resort Hotel Manager Leighton Josephs.

“It was a very nice experience and evening and we appreciate Sandals for taking the time to recognize our female firefighters and hosting this beautiful reception for us” Corporal Okano Barthley stated.

