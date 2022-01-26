SANDF says it has returned unregistered Covid-19 drugs to Cuba | News24

Vials of the Cuban-made medication have been returned, the SANDF says.

While not registered in South Africa, Heberon is believed to be efficient within the therapy of Covid-19.

In December, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority gave army bosses an ultimatum to supply proof the drug has been shipped again to Cuba or face having it destroyed.

The South African National Defence Force has returned all of the vials of the so-called Covid-19 miracle drug Heberon which it had procured and subsequently imported illegally.

On Wednesday, chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya, advised Parliament that every one vials of the Cuban-made drug had been returned.

“The SANDF indeed had an engagement with the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra). I want to indicate that we have returned all that was required to be returned. So we have not confined ourselves to the 500 000 vials. Sahpra has received a report so far,” he stated.

In December, Sahpra gave army bosses an ultimatum to supply proof that the drug has been shipped again to Cuba, or face having it destroyed.

In April final yr, the SANDF almost spent greater than R200 million to import Heberon Alpha R 2B, manufactured by a Cuban-Chinese firm.

Interferons are proteins used within the physique as a part of its pure defence in opposition to viruses. The Interferon Alpha-2B is believed to be efficient within the combat in opposition to the coronavirus. It is, nonetheless, not authorised or registered to be used in South Africa.

In April, News24 reported that the Department of Defence and Military Veterans couldn’t account for the 970 000 vials of interferon it had imported from Cuba.

According to the inter-ministerial committee investigating the matter, Cuban state-owned firm Tecnoimport had issued the SANDF with three invoices for the three consignments.

Dr Cassius Lubisi, a member of the committee, stated the invoices had been obtained by the Operation Thusano workplace within the logistics division of the SANDF.

“Invoice number S-0080 was issued on 30 April 2020 for the first consignment of 130 000 vials at a total amount of (USD) $2 015 000. This invoice was misclassified as payment for vocational training services under Operation Thusano and was initially recorded as such in the books of the DoD. This was subsequently corrected on 5 October 2020 and correctly classified as drugs under Operation Notlela. Invoice S-0080 was approved for payment by the chief of logistics Lt-Gen Jabu Mbuli on 30 June 2020 after his personal intervention with the budget management office on the same day,” he stated.

An quantity of R33 496 973.60 was finally paid, because the bill was primarily based on the rand/greenback trade price on the day of cost.

Two different invoices for a second and third consignment haven’t been paid.

One unpaid bill is dated 2 July 2020 for an quantity of $10.9 million.

An bill for the third consignment, dated 17 August 2020, totals simply over $2 million.

Lubisi stated:

The CFO, Mr Siphiwe Sokhela, disputed invoices for the second and the third consignments, citing irregular procurement processes that had been undertaken throughout the procurement of the interferon, though the AGSA didn’t elevate SCM points with the procurement of the Interferon from the paperwork seen by the MTT.

He additionally stated the Cuban Embassy in South Africa had written to then Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, requesting the return of 500 000 vials of the drug for pressing use in Cuba, “given the real risk that the interferon would expire before it can be used in South Africa”.

The Cuban authorities had promised to exchange the five hundred 000 vials ought to the regulatory points dogging using interferon be resolved at a later date, Lubisi advised MPs.

