Sandstorm closes schools, offices and halts flights in Iraq

A heavy sandstorm in Iraq, the most recent of what Iraqis say is an

unprecedented quantity to hit the nation in latest weeks, closed

some state colleges and workplaces and halted flights at Baghdad

International Airport on Monday, Trend stories citing Reuters.

Authorities in Baghdad, together with the Education Ministry,

declared a time off for native authorities establishments, with the

exception of well being providers. Hundreds of individuals throughout the capital

and southern cities went to hospitals with respiration difficulties,

medical officers mentioned.

Baghdad International Airport mentioned in an announcement it was closing

its airspace and halting all flights till additional discover as a result of

of low visibility.

At least one sandstorm per week has hit Iraq previously few weeks

in what Iraqis say is the worst such spate in residing reminiscence.

“It’s every three or four days now,” mentioned taxi driver Ahmed

Zaman, 23. “It’s clearly a results of local weather change and lack of

rain, every time there’s wind it simply kicks up mud and sand.”

In Baghdad and southern Iraqi cities, a pink haze of mud and

sand diminished visibility to just some hundred toes.

“We’ve had 75 cases of people with respiratory problems,” mentioned

Ihsan Mawlood, an accident and emergency physician in a Baghdad

hospital. “We’re treating sufferers with oxygen machines if

needed.”

Iraq is the fifth most susceptible nation on the planet to the

local weather disaster, in response to the United Nations.

Drought and excessive temperatures are drying up farmland and

making giant components of Iraq barely liveable throughout the summer time

months. The nation posted document temperatures of not less than 52

levels Celsius lately.