Sandstorm closes schools, offices and halts flights in Iraq
A heavy sandstorm in Iraq, the most recent of what Iraqis say is an
unprecedented quantity to hit the nation in latest weeks, closed
some state colleges and workplaces and halted flights at Baghdad
International Airport on Monday, Trend stories citing Reuters.
Authorities in Baghdad, together with the Education Ministry,
declared a time off for native authorities establishments, with the
exception of well being providers. Hundreds of individuals throughout the capital
and southern cities went to hospitals with respiration difficulties,
medical officers mentioned.
Baghdad International Airport mentioned in an announcement it was closing
its airspace and halting all flights till additional discover as a result of
of low visibility.
At least one sandstorm per week has hit Iraq previously few weeks
in what Iraqis say is the worst such spate in residing reminiscence.
“It’s every three or four days now,” mentioned taxi driver Ahmed
Zaman, 23. “It’s clearly a results of local weather change and lack of
rain, every time there’s wind it simply kicks up mud and sand.”
In Baghdad and southern Iraqi cities, a pink haze of mud and
sand diminished visibility to just some hundred toes.
“We’ve had 75 cases of people with respiratory problems,” mentioned
Ihsan Mawlood, an accident and emergency physician in a Baghdad
hospital. “We’re treating sufferers with oxygen machines if
needed.”
Iraq is the fifth most susceptible nation on the planet to the
local weather disaster, in response to the United Nations.
Drought and excessive temperatures are drying up farmland and
making giant components of Iraq barely liveable throughout the summer time
months. The nation posted document temperatures of not less than 52
levels Celsius lately.