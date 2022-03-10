Sandton Tinder Swindler received R1.7 million in cash from victim, court hears | Citypress

NEWS

The man dubbed the “Sandton Tinder Swindler” acquired R1.7 million in money from his ex-girlfriend who has laid a case of fraud, cash laundering and theft of cash in opposition to him.

Amon “Amonelo” Namara appeared within the Johannesburg Magistrates’ courtroom on Wednesday for a proper bail software. He was granted bail of R500 000.

He will probably be again in the identical courtroom on April 29.

On granting him bail, Magistrate Nishani Beharie mentioned: “Bail is set at R500 000. You will report once a week to your nearest police station. No contact should be made with witnesses. You are to hand over all your passports to the investigating officer and you are not to leave the Republic of South Africa.”

Namara sighed in reduction and seemed to be holding again tears as he stored rubbing his eyes and adjusting his masks because the Justice of the Peace granted him bail.

For the primary time since his arrest two weeks in the past, particulars of his case had been revealed as an affidavit deposed by the lady who accused him of defrauding her was laid naked. In the affidavit, which was learn in courtroom, the lady alleged that she had given Namara R3 million in May final 12 months.

She mentioned she had deposited R1.3 million into his account and had given him R1.7 million in money, which was borrowed from another person.

The applicant made a enterprise proposal to the complainant which wanted cash with the intention to begin. The complainant indicated that she didn’t have cash. However, the suspect persuaded the complainant to borrow cash from somebody as he (the applicant) was additionally going to do the identical.

“The complainant bought into the idea as she wanted to pursue a business venture. She (the complainant) then spoke to her two friends who [lent] her the money. The money was deposited by the complainant’s friends into an FNB account. Some of the money was paid in cash, as the complainant withdrew some of the money and delivered it to the applicant. In total, the complainant paid the suspect an amount of R3 million towards a business proposal.”

The lady additionally alleged that Namara had reduce all contact along with her after receiving the cash. She added that he had purchased a brand new Mercedes Benz shortly after getting the cash.

Clad in vibrant Gucci sneakers, a black and yellow Louis Vuitton jacket and blue denims, Namara buried his face in his arms as he sat within the witness dock reverse state prosecutor Goitsemang Gorewang.

Gorewang opposed bail, stating that Namara was a flight threat and was presently within the nation illegally and had beforehand tried to acquire a visa utilizing his ex-wife’s identify fraudulently.

Gorewang mentioned:

Investigation to date revealed that the applicant obtained his visa by means of fraudulent means as he cast the signature of his ex-wife, who signifies in her affidavit that she neither gave nor signed the letter of help that was submitted to the division of house affairs for the relative’s visa software of the applicant.

Namara’s lawyer Eric Bryer argued that the Uganda nationwide was not a flight threat and wouldn’t flee the nation and depart his kids behind.

Namara’s affidavit learn:

I’m harmless of the costs being ready in opposition to me. I want to verify that I will probably be calling witnesses who had been current on the alleged incident who will testify on my behalf as to my innocence, in addition to presenting the courtroom with documentary proof as to my innocence.

He additionally revealed that he had a conviction from 2011 and a pending case on the Sandton Magistrates’ Court: “I have one previous conviction against me in 2010 for fraud and I can further confirm that there is one pending case against me at Sandton for common assault.”

In his affidavit, Namara mentioned he was a gross sales rep at MSI Wheel and Tyre the place he earned R35 000 a month.

He added that he presently resided along with his girlfriend in a safety estated in Midrand which is ten minutes away from his spouse and two kids whom he presently helps.

“I submit that my construed incarceration will prejudice my preparation for trial, as I would not be able to earn money to pay my legal representatives. There is a real possibility of my family suffering prejudice as I am the sole breadwinner,” he mentioned.

Following a report by City Press newspaper on his arrest, scores of ladies got here out to accuse the Ugandan of swindling them of 1000’s of rands after assembly them on relationship web site Tinder.

His ex-wife, a medical physician, mentioned she was swindled of cash amounting to R800 000, whereas two girlfriends accused him of swindling them out of greater than R100 000.

More prices are anticipated to be added to his docket.