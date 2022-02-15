Americas
Sandy Hook families reach settlement with gun manufacturer Remington, per court records
Remington was the manufacturer of the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used within the 2012 bloodbath that left 20 children and six adults dead in Newtown, Connecticut.
The households of 9 slain victims sued Remington in 2014.
A 2005 federal legislation protects many gun producers from wrongful demise lawsuits introduced by relations. But attorneys for the households pushed a different approach: attempting to carry Remington partly accountable by focusing on the corporate’s advertising technique.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs contended that the corporate marketed rifles by extolling the militaristic qualities of the rifle and reinforcing the picture of a fight weapon — in violation of a Connecticut legislation that forestalls misleading advertising practices.
The US Supreme Court in 2019 decided not to take up an appeal by Remington, successfully permitting the swimsuit to maneuver ahead.
In 2020, Remington filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy safety for the second time in simply over two years.
This is a creating story and will probably be up to date.