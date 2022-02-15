Sandy Hook families reach settlement with gun manufacturer Remington, per court records

The households of 9 slain victims sued Remington in 2014.

A 2005 federal legislation protects many gun producers from wrongful demise lawsuits introduced by relations. But attorneys for the households pushed a different approach : attempting to carry Remington partly accountable by focusing on the corporate’s advertising technique.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs contended that the corporate marketed rifles by extolling the militaristic qualities of the rifle and reinforcing the picture of a fight weapon — in violation of a Connecticut legislation that forestalls misleading advertising practices.