Sanef calls on eThekwini municipality to restore vandalised grave of Nat Nakasa | News24

The grave of journalist Nat Nakasa has been vandalised. (Hopewell Radebe through Twitter)

Sanef is upset by the information that eThekwini has not fulfilled a promise to revive Nat Nakasa’s tombstone.

Nakasa and Senzo Meyiwa's gravesites have been vandalised in 2021.

The municipality was referred to as on to make sure higher safety at Heroes Acre.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) expressed its disappointment on the lack of upkeep of Nathaniel “Nat” Nakasa’s tombstone.

On Thursday night, Sanef mentioned it was upset by the information that the eThekwini municipality had not fulfilled a promise to revive the tombstone of the journalist and anti-apartheid icon.

Nakasa and former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa’s gravesites have been vandalised in 2021.

“Nat, whose legacy is celebrated in Sanef’s annual Nat Nakasa Courageous Journalism award, died in Upstate New York in 1937,” the discussion board mentioned in a press release.

Nat Nakasa. Supplied SANEF

At the time, he was on a one-way visa within the US, on a Nieman Scholarship, to flee threats to his life underneath the apartheid regime.

“Sanef, together with the Nakasa family and a range of stakeholders, worked tirelessly for years to bring the remains back to his childhood suburb of Chesterville, outside Durban.”

In 2014, his stays have been returned to SA for reburial on the Chesterville Cemetery Heroes Acres web site, which was a fulfilment of his final want to return dwelling to the nation the place he was born.

Sanef mentioned it was saddened by the flip of occasions and referred to as on the municipality to revive the gravesite, which was thought of a shrine to journalism.

Nakasa had paid a excessive value for his sacrifice – and the whole lot ought to be performed to revive his closing resting place.

Sanef mentioned it had contacted the municipality’s division chargeable for the reburial, in addition to the eThekwini municipality, within the hope the gravesites might be correctly restored.

Comment from the eThekwini municipality was not obtained by the point of publication.

Sanef referred to as on the municipality to make sure higher safety at Heroes Acres as a result of such vandalism shouldn’t be allowed.