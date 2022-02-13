Sanef to write to Raymond Zondo regarding journalists’ access to courts | News24

Sanef has taken situation with the difficulties journalists face in court docket reporting.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) says it’s aggrieved by the deteriorating entry for journalists to the nation’s courts.

“Despite access to the courts being secured in the Bill of Rights, which forms part of the Constitution, we have seen magistrates and judges arbitrarily barring journalists from covering public proceedings or imposing rules of access that are both unfair and irrational,” the physique stated in an announcement on Sunday.

As an instance, Sanef listed the appliance course of imposed on journalists to attend the bail listening to overview software of Zandile Christmas Mafe, who’s accused of setting Parliament fireplace.

News24 reported on the time that the Western Cape High Court barred virtually all journalists from Mafe’s pressing bail software.

In 2020, Sanef celebrated the Magistrates’ Commission for setting nationwide pointers concerning media entry to court docket proceedings.

However, the physique states that magistrates throughout the nation have ignored its personal pointers.

“We have received numerous reports from journalists in various provinces, complaining that they have had to apply for permission to cover court proceedings, sometimes arguing their cases in the magistrate’s chamber,” Sanef deputy chairperson Adriaan Basson stated.

As a consequence, the Sanef council has resolved to jot down to Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for an intervention.

Access to courts was certainly one of a number of points mentioned at Sanef’s first council assembly for 2022.These discussions had been held with the Auditor-General, Tsakani Maluleke, the place the physique engaged her on the crucial work of accountability in public funding.

According to Sanef, Maluleke acknowledged the function of the media in making certain the general public is knowledgeable in regards to the work of her workplace, together with service supply failures and corruption.

Maluleke stated: “The media has also been a critical partner in highlighting our audit findings and ensuring they do not go unnoticed. As a case in point, I was particularly pleased by the extent to which the media used our reports, as reference point, during the 2021 local government elections.

“I wish to guarantee you of our unreserved appreciation for that and for doing all your work diligently and with out worry or favour.”Other points plaguing the media business, which fashioned a part of the dialogue, included, amongst others, media sustainability, Nat Nakasa’s grave, and SABC issues regarding editorial independence.