Sania Mirza bids adieu to Australian Open with quarterfinal loss in mixed doubles | Tennis News – Times of India
MELBOURNE: Trailblazing India tennis star Sania Mirza‘s swansong look on the Australian Open ended with a quarterfinal loss to native pair Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler within the blended doubles occasion right here on Tuesday.
Mirza, partnering American Rajeev Ram, misplaced the match 4-6, 6-7 to wildcard entries Fourlis and Kubler in a single hour half-hour.
The 35-year-old Mirza is India’s most achieved lady tennis participant, having received six Grand Slam titles, together with three blended doubles trophies.
She was aiming so as to add a second Australian Open blended doubles title to her kitty after making a primary spherical exit within the girls’s doubles occasion final week.
The Melbourne Park has been a contented looking floor for Mirza, who lately introduced that she is going to retire on the finish of this season. Two of her six Grand Slam titles have come on the Australian Open.
Apart from successful the blended doubles title in 2009 with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi, Mirza additionally collected to the ladies’s doubles trophy alongside Swiss nice Martina Hingis in 2016, which was additionally her final Grand Slam win.
With Mirza’s defeat, the Indian problem additionally got here to an finish within the first Slam of the 12 months.
