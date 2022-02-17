Sania Mirza-Lucie Hradecka Pair Enters Semi-Finals Of Dubai Tennis Championships | Tennis News

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Czech companion Lucie Hradecka progressed to the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a straight set win over Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia right here on Thursday.

Sania and Hradecka, who had obtained a wild card for the event, claimed a 7-5 6-3 win over the Japanese-Serbian mixture within the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 event.

The Indo-Czech pair will face the winner of the match between high seeds Japan’s Ena Shibahara and China’s Shuai Zhang and Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.

Sania is a previous winner right here, having lifted the title in 2013 with USA’s Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

The 35-year-old, who’s India’s most achieved girl tennis participant, having gained six Grand Slam titles, together with three combined doubles trophies, had earlier introduced that 2022 could be her final season.

