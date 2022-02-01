Sania Mirza posts pic with sweet caption to wish Shoaib Malik on his birthday

Sania Mirza usually takes to Instagram to share varied sorts of posts that create a buzz. In her newest share, she took to the social media platform to put up a candy and witty message for her husband Shoaib Malik. In her message, she wished him on his birthday.

“Happy Birthday from us to you. May you continue to age backwards and give everyone a complex including me, @realshoaibmalik [Shoaib Malik],” she wrote and shared a picture. The image exhibits Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik with their cute son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

The put up, since being shared, a bit of over an hour in the past, has gathered greater than 65,000 likes and the numbers are rapidly growing. The share has additionally prompted many to put up candy feedback. Just like this put up by Sagarika Ghatge Khan. “Happy happy Happiest birthday,” she wrote. Suresh Raina too joined to share his remark. He merely wrote “Happy Birthday.” Many too posted their needs for Shoaib Malik whereas reacting to Sania Mirza’s Instagram put up.

“Beautiful caption,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Aww,” posted one other.

