Sania Mirza posts picture with son Izhaan along with a sweet caption

Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan typically options in her and her household’s Instagram posts. In truth, the baby additionally has his personal private Instagram web page that’s managed by his mother. In the newest publish that the ace tennis participant shared on her personal profile, the baby is seen posing for an excellent cute image along with his mom. What is much more endearing concerning the publish is that Sania Mirza shared the publish with a candy and heartwarming caption.

The image that Mirza shared confirmed Izhaan sitting on his mother’s lap and Mirza hugging him. Set in a black and white tone, the image is totally pleasant. While sharing the video, she wrote “My whole” after which added a world emoticon.

Take a have a look at the publish of Izhaan Mirza Malik along with his mother Sania Mirza:

The publish has been shared a day in the past. The publish has gathered tons of likes. In truth, until now, it has amassed greater than 98,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish varied feedback.

“The cutesttttttt,” wrote an Instagram person. “You are so pretty and cute Izhaan is making this pic even better,” posted one other. “What a beautiful picture,” expressed a 3rd. Some additionally showcased their reactions with coronary heart emoticons.

What are your ideas on the publish?