Sania Mirza shares adorably funny Instagram video on self-love. Watch

The varied Instagram filters are tremendous enjoyable to make use of. There are additionally many who repeatedly use these options to share amusing movies. Among them is Sania Mirza, who is understood for participating is completely different tendencies and utilizing new filters whereas sharing her Instagram Reels or posts. Case in level, the most recent share that reveals her imparting an vital lesson on self-love.

“Self love before any love,” she wrote whereas posting the video. She additionally added a coronary heart emoticon together with the caption. Her share is full with two hashtags. They’re #reelitfeelit and #reelsofinstagram. In the video, she lip-syncs to a dialog about loving oneself

Take a take a look at the video:

Sania Mirza posted the video a day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered tons of likes. Till now, it has gathered practically 33,000 likes, together with one from filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder. Many additionally showcased their reactions with hearts or fireplace emoticons. Some additionally shared laughing out loud emojis.

“So cute,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Agree,” posted one other. “Fantastic,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video shared by Sania Mirza?