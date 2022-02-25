Santa Ana police search for man suspected of stealing over $1 million in COVID-19 tests from employer

Santa Ana police are asking for the general public’s assist in discovering a person suspected of rerouting greater than $1 million value of COVID-19 exams from a warehouse the place he labored to his residence.

Carlitos Peralta, 33, of Santa Ana was a warehouse supervisor for the Covid Clinic at 3401 W. MacArthur Blvd., stated Sgt. Maria Lopez, a police spokeswoman.

The enterprise has seven warehouses throughout the United States and ships exams to clinics, pop-up websites, colleges, resorts and different clients, based on a police alert.

Peralta had entry to the Covid Clinic’s delivery and supply system, the alert stated.

Lopez stated Peralta rerouted one cargo to his residence by placing a co-worker’s identify down because the sender.

That co-worker alerted their supervisors, who knowledgeable police, she stated.

Detectives tried to arrest Peralta on Feb. 9 however weren’t capable of finding him, Lopez stated. He stays at giant.

A preliminary investigation discovered that Peralta began rerouting shipments on Dec. 30, she stated. The scheme continued till Feb. 7.

The whole variety of exams stolen isn’t identified, however detectives discovered that just about 100 shipments had been despatched to his residence, police stated.

Authorities estimate the entire worth of the exams is $1,000,575.

Anyone with info on Peralta’s whereabouts is requested to name Det. Rashad Wilson at (714) 245-8551 or e-mail him at RashadWilson@santa-ana.org.