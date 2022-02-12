SANTACO’s bid for Mango Airlines falls flat as it fails to make the shortlist | Fin24

SANTACO was one of many bidders who wished to amass Mango Airlines however it didn’t make it to the shortlist. Photo: Facebook/Mango Airlines

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) was one of many bidders eager to present low-lost airline Mango its wings again. However, the taxi business’s consultant physique was not in luck because it did not make it to the shortlist.

A letter by Mango’s Business Rescue Practitioner (BRP), Sipho Sono, says he evaluated all submissions by firms who expressed curiosity, however after cautious consideration, SANTACO Services was not chosen as a shortlisted bidder.

“On behalf of Mango, we again wish to reiterate our appreciation of your interest in the Proposed Transaction and wish you the best with your future endeavours,” wrote Sono.

The BRP obtained quite a few bid functions after publishing a “Call for Expressions of Interest” from potential bidders to amass the whole share capital of Mango and any legal responsibility claims towards the airline.

Mango went into voluntary enterprise rescue on the finish of July 2021 and has not flown since. It owes R2.85 billion to collectors, and Fin24 beforehand reported that it also has about R183 million of ticket liabilities from customers who did not get to fly after buying their tickets. The airline can’t resume operations until it secures a brand new investor to relaunch the airline.

Sono didn’t reveal the names of the potential buyers who expressed curiosity. The letter to SANTACO additionally doesn’t disclose what the taxi bosses have been providing to Mango.

But in January, he stated he had a number of firms to select from who will go to the subsequent spherical of the choice course of.

Fin24 had not obtained a remark from SANTACO Spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa on the time of publishing the article. His remarks shall be added if and when SANTACO responds.

In 2011, SANTACO launched its personal low-cost service, Santaco Express. It was eyeing routes akin to Lanseria to Bhisho. But Santaco Express by no means took off.

