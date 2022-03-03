Santam shareholders get windfall – despite record R24.5 billion paid in claims | Fin24

Santam paid R24.5 billion claims in 2021. But solely R3.2 billion of that was for the enterprise interruption claims associated to the lockdown. Photo: Estate Living

Santam declared a particular dividend for the previous yr.

It paid the very best quantity of claims in its historical past in 2021, however solely R3.2 billion of the R24.5 billion went in the direction of enterprise interruption claims associated to the lockdown.

Most of the cash went in the direction of disaster claims from large-scale fires and floods in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Santam paid R24.5 billion in claims in 2021, the very best in its 104-year historical past.

The Sanlam-owned insurer stated this was not even pushed by the enterprise interruption claims that it fought all the way in which to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) – solely to lose.

Only R3.2 billion went in the direction of paying enterprise interruption claims associated to lockdown, together with the R1 billion in reduction funds that the insurer paid to shoppers in August 2020. Santam remains to be finalising lots of the claims.

Instead, disaster claims from large-scale fires, climate occasions that considerably affected agriculture, in addition to floods in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal drove the historic improve in claims. At the identical time, claims on the motor e book and private strains – which have been decrease throughout lockdown – returned nearer to pre-pandemic ranges.

Santam additionally facilitated the fee of R1.1 billion in claims associated to the July unrest. The state-owned insurer Sasria will reimburse the insurer for that quantity.

Santam stated the SCA judgment gave it the authorized readability it wanted on how lengthy it ought to present cowl for the shopper’s losses.

So, it has reviewed its provisions for enterprise interruption claims at year-end and has put aside R450 million. This is far decrease than Santam initially thought it could be – as its reinsurers are choosing up an even bigger share of the tab.

In December 2020, the insurer made a R3 billion monetary provision for these enterprise interruption claims.

“The reduction is mainly due to the actual claims experience to date being lower compared to initial estimates and positive feedback from Santam’s reinsurance panel on its catastrophe reinsurance claim. However, there is still uncertainty about the ultimate exposure, which will only be eliminated once the process has been finalised,” wrote the corporate within the outcomes announcement.

Thanks to this decline in lockdown claims provision, elevated funding revenue, progress in written premiums, and enchancment within the group’s underwriting margin from 2.5% to eight%, Santam’s headline earnings per share elevated to R24.95 per share from R9.05 per share in 2020.

Santam declared a ultimate dividend of 790 cents per share and a particular dividend of 800 cents per share. The insurer paid no dividends in 2020.

