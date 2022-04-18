Santiago de Chile prepares water rationing plan in face of 12-year drought – Latin America News Dispatch

Aerial view of the Rungue reservoir throughout a drought in Rungue, north of Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2022. Drone photograph by REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza



April 18, 2022



THIS WEEK IN LATIN AMERICA

CHILE: The Governor of the Metropolitan Region of Santiago final Monday introduced a protocol for rationing water within the capital to deal with a record-breaking 12-year drought.

The protocol consists of a four-tier system, with the bottom alert degree being inexperienced and the very best, purple. A purple alert would sign rotating cuts to the water provide throughout varied sectors of the town for durations of not more than 24 hours every. These cuts could affect approximately 1.7 million shoppers in a metropolis of greater than 7 million residents.

Governor Claudio Orrega acknowledged that though the chance of needing to ration the water provide throughout Chile’s upcoming winter months was low, he couldn’t rule out the potential of enacting the protocol in some unspecified time in the future within the subsequent 12 months.

Last yr was Santiago’s fifth driest yr in recorded historical past, in response to statistics from Chile’s Meteorological Office. Experts have recognized Chile because the nation within the Western Hemisphere with the most severe water crisis.

SOUTHERN CONE

ARGENTINA: Truckers ended a four-day strike on Thursday after reaching a take care of the federal government and different agroindustry stakeholders to lift charges to move grains. After an virtually four-hour-long meeting on the Ministry of Transport, all events agreed on a 20% increase in transportation charges.

This improve follows an earlier increase in transportation charges that the Federation of Argentinian Transporters (FETRA) achieved initially of February, citing a rise in gas costs. At Thursday’s assembly, FETRA additionally sought assurances concerning the persevering with availability of gas.

The strike had threatened the country’s grains industry, as vehicles are accountable for transporting roughly 85% of Argentina’s grains. Argentina is the world’s largest exporter of soy merchandise and the second largest exporter of corn.

ANDES

COLOMBIA: Victims of captured drug kingpin Dario Antonio Úsuga, alias “Otoniel,” organized in Bogotá this week to protest his imminent extradition to the United States. Úsaga is anticipated to be transported to the United States inside days to face drug trafficking expenses in New York and Florida.

Wearing facemasks to safeguard their identification, victims of Úsaga argued that he ought to first reply to the a whole bunch of crimes and human rights violations he dedicated in Colombia. As head of the Gulf Clan Cartel, Úsaga trafficked 180 – 200 tons of cocaine a yr and is accountable for the deaths of greater than 200 members of Colombia’s safety forces. Úsaga can also be accused of murder, terrorism, kidnapping, intercourse crimes, and the recruitment of minors.

PERU: Spanish aristocrat, Martín Cabello de los Cobos, and daughter of Peruvian politician, Belén Barnechea, confronted criticism for his or her April 9 wedding featuring dancers dressed as slaves simulating forced labor and girls in indigenous gown posing on the bottom. The bride spoke out on social media to defend the spectacle, stating that the marriage celebration, which passed off in Trujillo, was misrepresented by the media.

On Thursday the Ministry of Culture denounced the “inappropriate use of our cultural range” by means of the general public reinforcement of damaging “historical stereotypes.”

CARIBBEAN

CUBA: Members of the United Nations on Wednesday elected Cuba to four bodies of the Economic and Social Council, together with the Executive Board of UNICEF. The Caribbean nation was additionally elected to serve on the Commission on the Status of Women, the Commission on Science and Technology for Development, and the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations.

A U.S. consultant “expressed concern” over Cuba’s election to the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations, naming Cuba amongst governments that it deemed “hostile to civil society.”

In a tweet sharing the information of Cuba’s election to the 4 U.N. our bodies, the Office of the President acknowledged that the nation was an “international referent” whose status grows “despite a cruel media campaign against it.”

JAMAICA: The Opposition on Thursday known as the Government’s resolution to take away COVID-19 testing necessities for vacationers into Jamaica “ill-advised and reckless.” Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced on Wednesday that as of Friday, April 15, vacationers to Jamaica would now not be required to current a detrimental COVID-19 take a look at earlier than coming into the nation.

An Opposition spokesperson mentioned that the nations from which Jamaica obtained nearly all of its guests are at present experiencing a brand new wave of COVID-19 pushed by the Omicron sub-variant, BA2. He added that lower than 1 / 4 of Jamaica’s inhabitants is absolutely vaccinated towards COVID-19.

Holness additionally introduced that mask-wearing would now not be required in indoor settings, however would nonetheless be inspired. Opposition lawmakers additionally criticized this resolution.

CENTRAL AMERICA

EL SALVADOR: Two hearings passed off on Saturday, one with as much as 150 individuals, to order the provisional detention of an estimated 4,000 individuals captured because the begin of the federal government’s state of emergency, knowledgeable lawyer basic Rodolfo Delgado.

Ruth Eleonora López, director of anti-corruption at CRISTOSAL, a human rights organization, mentioned that the buildup of circumstances throughout the state of emergency positioned civil due course of ensures in danger. Saturday’s hearings passed off with out many protection attorneys current.

President Nayib Bukele mentioned that only 1% of those arrested, not tied to gangs, would be released. However, nationwide police commanders have been pressuring officers to meet arrest quotas which provides to the buildup of circumstances.

NICARAGUA: The authorities on Friday mentioned that it will assume 100% of the cost increments to flamable costs till April 23. This is the second consecutive week that the federal government has absorbed will increase in gas prices.

In accordance with the brand new worldwide worth of petroleum, the increments ought to rise to 13.63 córdobas (USD 0.38) per gallon, however President Daniel Ortega determined to not improve the price. This implies that customers will proceed paying the identical quantity for tremendous and common gasoline, diesel, and liquified petroleum gasoline – utilized in many households – regardless of the projected rise in worth.

NORTH AMERICA

MEXICO: Migrants from southernmost Mexico launched into an Easter weekend caravan march on Saturday that shortly ended when Mexican authorities sent buses to offer them a trip to the city of Huixtla, promising to expedite paperwork for them. Nearly 800 migrants principally from Venezuela, Cuba, and Central America departed Tapachula carrying crosses.

The caravan only advanced 8 kilometers (5 miles) earlier than they have been stopped by National Institute of Migration officers with whom they maintained dialogue and agreed to cease.

For a number of years, migrants have organized Holy Week marches in an effort to proceed their northward journey to the U.S.

UNITED STATES: Texas authorities will discontinue enhanced inspections for industrial truck site visitors arriving from Mexico after Governor Greg Abbott reached an agreement on Friday with the 4 neighboring Mexican states.

Last week, Abbott ordered Department of Safety troopers to inspect all commercial trucks for migrants and unlawful medicine in any respect 4 worldwide bridges in response to the Biden administration’s plan to finish Title 42.

The elevated inspections precipitated prolonged waits and site visitors jams on the border and ignited protests by Mexican truckers that shut down a number of industrial crossings in Texas and New Mexico. The shutdowns precipitated hundreds of thousands of {dollars} in industrial losses and drove up the price of items.