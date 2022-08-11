Santner and Neesham play decisive roles as New Zealand open with 13-run victory
New Zealand 185 for five (Williamson 47, Conway 43, Smith 3-32) beat West Indies 172 for 7 (Brooks 42, Santner 3-19) by 13 runs
“There was a lot of spin which was a big surprise,” mentioned Santner, who was voted participant of the match. “I think the lengths are key against these guys. They can hit you pretty far, so back of a length worked today and as a unit we were able to pick up wickets which was pretty key.”
Guptill fell to a superb one-handed catch by Shimron Hetmyer, who was backed up in opposition to the boundary at deep level, whereas Conway’s innings of 43 from 29 ended when he top-edged a catch to wicketkeeper Devon Thomas.
The rain got here within the twelfth over with New Zealand on 95 for two and Williamson on the crease with Glenn Phillips. Players had been off the sphere for nearly two hours and when play resumed New Zealand instantly misplaced Phillips for 17.
The New Zealand innings briefly misplaced momentum however Williamson re-established the impetus of the innings by taking 33 runs from his subsequent 18 deliveries. He lastly was out to a different sensible catch on the boundary, this time from Hayden Walsh who dashed from midwicket to pocket a snug catch at pace.
Neesham struck a six from the second ball of an over wherein he additionally was dropped by Romario Shepherd from the bowling of Jason Holder. West Indies paid the value with Neesham’s three fours from the final three balls.
“We want to get better as a group but in saying that I was happy with the performances,” West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran mentioned. “Santner bowled very well and Ish [Sodhi] got away with a few. Scores above 175-180 are tricky for us. Unfortunately losing is contagious and we’re a losing side at the moment.”
Shamarh Brooks anchored the highest of the West Indies innings with 42 at virtually a run a ball. But there was a scarcity of constant momentum afterward. Pooran with 15 from eight balls, Holder with 25 from 19 and Rovman Powell with 18 from 12 all threatened to take management of the sport however could not keep it up.
Finally, Shepherd and Odean Smith shared a 50 partnership from 23 balls for the eighth wicket to fan West Indies’ hopes. Shepherd struck an unbeaten 31 from 16 balls and Smith 27 from 12. But West Indies got here to the final over needing 26 runs and the duty proved an excessive amount of.