Santner and Neesham play decisive roles as New Zealand open with 13-run victory

New Zealand 185 for five (Williamson 47, Conway 43, Smith 3-32) beat West Indies 172 for 7 (Brooks 42, Santner 3-19) by 13 runs

A stable innings of 47 by returning captain Kane Williamson and a dashing 33 from 15 balls by Jimmy Neesham propelled New Zealand to a 13-run win over the West Indies within the first of three T20Is in Jamaica.

Neesham struck three fours from the final three balls and 23 runs from the final over of the innings as New Zealand made 185 for five after being despatched in to bat at Sabina Park. Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner took 3 for 19 as New Zealand restricted the West Indies to 172 for 7.

“There was a lot of spin which was a big surprise,” mentioned Santner, who was voted participant of the match. “I think the lengths are key against these guys. They can hit you pretty far, so back of a length worked today and as a unit we were able to pick up wickets which was pretty key.”

New Zealand’s innings had two components, separated by a prolonged rain break. Openers Martin Guptill and Devon Conway gave the vacationers a robust begin, placing on 62 for the primary wicket. But the pair fell to consecutive deliveries from Odean Smith , who went on to take career-best T20I figures of three for 32.

Guptill fell to a superb one-handed catch by Shimron Hetmyer, who was backed up in opposition to the boundary at deep level, whereas Conway’s innings of 43 from 29 ended when he top-edged a catch to wicketkeeper Devon Thomas.

The rain got here within the twelfth over with New Zealand on 95 for two and Williamson on the crease with Glenn Phillips. Players had been off the sphere for nearly two hours and when play resumed New Zealand instantly misplaced Phillips for 17.

The New Zealand innings briefly misplaced momentum however Williamson re-established the impetus of the innings by taking 33 runs from his subsequent 18 deliveries. He lastly was out to a different sensible catch on the boundary, this time from Hayden Walsh who dashed from midwicket to pocket a snug catch at pace.

Neesham struck a six from the second ball of an over wherein he additionally was dropped by Romario Shepherd from the bowling of Jason Holder. West Indies paid the value with Neesham’s three fours from the final three balls.

“We want to get better as a group but in saying that I was happy with the performances,” West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran mentioned. “Santner bowled very well and Ish [Sodhi] got away with a few. Scores above 175-180 are tricky for us. Unfortunately losing is contagious and we’re a losing side at the moment.”

Shamarh Brooks anchored the highest of the West Indies innings with 42 at virtually a run a ball. But there was a scarcity of constant momentum afterward. Pooran with 15 from eight balls, Holder with 25 from 19 and Rovman Powell with 18 from 12 all threatened to take management of the sport however could not keep it up.