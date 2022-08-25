Sap from this tree will give you blisters, eating the apple-like fruit can kill you

toggle caption Westend61/Getty Images

A tree is trending on Reddit — as a result of it is no peculiar tree.

The most harmful tree on the planet could be present in Mexico, the Caribbean and Southern Florida. One contact from the tree’s sap causes blisters, and a single chew of its fruit could be deadly.

Seemingly each facet of the manchineel tree is designed to trigger excessive ache and even demise. The Guinness Book of World Records topped it the most dangerous tree in the world in 2011, however scientists have lengthy recognized concerning the manchineels’ toxins.

According to one researcher, Christopher Columbus referred to the tree’s fruit as “manzanilla de la muerte”; the little apple of demise.

The toxins are so robust that even standing below the tree throughout a rainstorm could cause excruciating ache and blisters. Even burning the wooden releases the toxins, which might trigger blindness for these standing too near the smoke.

The tree can attain heights of fifty ft, with toothed leaves 2 to 4 inches lengthy. The bark is shades of purple, brown and grey, and just like the fruit and leaves, can be toxic.

Indigenous individuals in Florida and the Caribbean used to dip arrowheads within the tree’s toxic, milky sap to kill their enemies, in keeping with the University of Florida, and even tied others to the tree to make sure a gradual and painful demise.