Saqib Mahmood handed Test debut as Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson ruled out

Lancashire fast will grow to be cap No. 702 after being inked in for maiden look

Saqib Mahmood can be handed England cap No. 702 on Wednesday morning, after being locked in for his Test debut at Bridgetown within the second Test towards West Indies.

Mahmood, 25, was named in England’s XI a day upfront of the match, though his involvement had been on the playing cards since halfway by final week’s drawn Test in Antigua, when England’s quickest bowler, Mark Wood, suffered “acute pain” in a proper elbow harm that will but rule him out for subsequent week’s remaining Test in Grenada too.

In a extra shocking improvement, Ollie Robinson has additionally been omitted, regardless of showing to have recovered nicely from a again spasm that triggered him to overlook the opening match of the sequence.

Although he returned to the nets this week, a step that had been described as “pretty positive” by Paul Collingwood, the interim coach, England have chosen to carry Robinson again with the sequence finale looming giant on March 24. Seeing as he was hampered by the identical drawback within the remaining Ashes Test in Hobart, the administration really feel that the flare-up has come too lately to threat a repeat in Barbados.

Chris Woakes and Craig Overton , who struggled as a new-ball pairing in Antigua, will as soon as once more full the assault alongside Jack Leach and Ben Stokes.

For Mahmood, nonetheless, the chance is one to relish, having been spoken about as a possible Test cricketer ever since bursting onto the scene with Lancashire in 2019. He made his T20I debut in New Zealand that winter, however made his most telling mark to this point in final summer time’s belated call-up for the ODI sequence towards Pakistan, when he was named Player of the Series for his haul of 9 wickets at 13.66 in a 3-0 sequence win.

“He’s a great option to have up our sleeve,” Root mentioned. “He’s very mature for a guy who hasn’t played a huge amount of international cricket. He has a real understanding of how he wants to operate.”

Although he doesn’t bowl 90mph as persistently as Wood, Mahmood is the quickest of the remaining choices in England’s squad, whereas his confirmed skill to bowl reserve swing is prone to come in useful on a floor that Kraigg Brathwaite, West Indies’ captain, mentioned was comparable in look to the strip utilized in Antigua final week.

“He’s been very impressive, he’s got a slightly different trajectory and will give us a point of difference,” Root added. “He’s done that when he’s played in other formats, he clearly has good control, especially if the ball moves with reverse swing.”

His choice signifies that England can be fielding debutants in every of the primary two Tests, following Alex Lees ‘ maiden look in Antigua. Lees didn’t take pleasure in the identical success as many batters within the match, making scores of 6 and 4 in his two innings. But Root – who himself made a second-innings century – backed him to return good.

“I think the challenge for any new player coming into the team is to not make any drastic changes,” Root mentioned. “I think being strong on what you know serves you well for such a long period of time.

“One of essentially the most difficult issues about batting on the high of the order, albeit I solely did it for a restricted period of time in Test cricket, is the period of time you have to suppose in your dismissals.

“It is so easy to overthink and over analyse. So it’s about just making sure you are absolutely clear about how you want to go and play and being as ready for it and as assured as you can be.”