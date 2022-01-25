Sara Ali Khan feels ‘beyond Chaka Chak’ as Atrangi Re clocks one month to release : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Sara Ali Khan’s Atrangi Re clocked in a single month of its launch right now, January twenty fourth. The actress took to social media to precise her ‘Chaka Chak’ feeling and in addition opened up how particular the movie will at all times stay to her.

Speaking about it, Sara Ali Khan shares, “I cannot believe, it’s already been a month since Atrangi Re released.. its definitely overwhelming to see so much love pouring in for the film till now. This film and my character, Rinku, will forever be a part of me somewhere. It has given me a lifetime of memories and will always remain super special. The feedback I have been receiving is humbling and truly motivating, and I’m nothing but grateful for it.” She additionally shared a selfie of hers on social media, on which she wrote, “Happy One Month team #AtrangiRe Feeling beyond #ChakaChak”.

With Atrangi Re’s Rinku, Sara Ali Khan delivered her profession’s best efficiency. Despite being a younger star and solely 4 movies outdated, Sara managed to tackle a posh character this early in her profession and pulled it off with aplomb. The movie, helmed by Aanand L Rai, additionally starred Akshay Kumar and Dhanush within the lead.

