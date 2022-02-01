Sara Ali Khan shares dreamy pictures from her Kashmir trip; enjoys snowfall with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Actress Sara Ali Khan loves being round nature and the sky. Time and once more, the Kedarnath star has typically shared on social media journey posts that find yourself giving her followers journey objectives. The actress who’s at present in Kashmir together with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is usually taking to the web to share a glimpse of her journey diaries.

In her newest put up, Sara may be seen posing in entrance of the snow-clad mountains and performing varied actions. In one of many footage, she may be posing with Ibrahim sitting on an ice bike whereas in one other she may be seen having fun with the cable trolly journey. Sara is seen sporting a blue winter athleisure co-ord set together with a beanie cap and a pair of sun shades.

Sharing the photographs, Sara within the caption wrote, “Icy breeze, Time to freeze, Iggy Potter. I always tease. Stalking him to smile and say cheese. But I’m polite I always say please. So it’s all good, we at ease”.

Meanwhile, on the work entrance, Sara Ali Khan final featured in Aanand L Rai’s musical drama movie, Atrangi Re reverse Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Apart from that, the actress has a variety of initiatives in her kitty together with Luka Chuppi 2 and Nakhrewali.

