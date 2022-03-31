Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey visit Gujarat’s Nageshvara Jyotirlinga Temple amid Gaslight shoot; see pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey, who’ve been capturing for ‘Gaslight’ in Gujarat for some time now, paid a go to to the well-known Nageshvara Jyotirlinga Temple on Thursday. Several footage and movies from their go to have been doing the rounds during which Sara will be seen sporting an ethnic white swimsuit. On the opposite hand, Vikrant opted for a primary blue shirt. Both the actors have a yellow fabric tied round them. Sara, too, shared a number of footage with Vikrant on her Instagram deal with.

“Nice to have you mere saath..Filming, inspiring, holding my haath..Being there and helping me for har ek baat ..Thank you..Jai Bholenath,” Sara captioned the publish.

Sara has an inclination in direction of spirituality who is commonly seen visiting temples and different holy shrines throughout her holidays, shoots of her movies and so forth. Earlier this yr, she was seen visiting the Khajrana Ganesh temple at Indore amidst capturing with Vicky Kaushal for Luka Chuppi 2. Previously, alongside together with her mom, she additionally seeked blessing on the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain.

Pawan Kripalani has come on board to helm ‘Gaslight’, which will even function Chitrangda Singh.

On the work entrance, Sara who was final seen in ‘Atrangi Re’, has Laxman Utekar’s untitled undertaking with Vicky Kaushal. Vikrant, however, will star in ‘Mumbaikar’, ‘Forensic’ and ‘Yaar Jigri’.

-with ANI inputs