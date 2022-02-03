Sara Ali Khan’s Answer For ‘Chai Vs Coffee’ Will Leave You In Splits

Although India is among the largest tea producers on this planet, it’s definitely no stranger to espresso beans as nicely. In reality, we’ve a staunch fan following of this caffeinated drink that might compete with tea lovers on any given day. And it’s this distinction in pursuits that makes the easy query ‘Chai vs. Coffee’ a frightening one in our nation. It appears we’ve yet another Bollywood diva striding into the group of espresso lovers, and it’s none different Sara Ali Khan! Sara, who has lately delivered a wonderful efficiency in Dhanush and Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Atrangi Re’ is already set for the following movie. It is in the course of the shoot of which, she was requested the query of ‘Chai or Coffee’ and he or she proudly selected the latter.

Sara posted an Instagram story whereas grinning ear to ear; the textual content on her story learn, “On set today, ask me anything” One of the primary questions that she answered needed to do with a tacky deal with that we are able to by no means get sufficient of, you guessed it – pizza! A viewer had requested, “Do I really need to stop eating Pizza to lose weight?” to which Sara replied in on one of many quirkiest methods attainable. Her reply was written on prime of a video that confirmed her face a number of instances, she wrote, “No you can have some but not sara, and definitely not itna sara”. Take a glance:

Sara Ali Khan solutions Instagram AMA questions

After answering a few extra query about her favourite place in Delhi to her go-to skincare routine, she lastly got here to the query that requested “Chai or Coffee”. In response to the query, we might see Sara sipping a cup of steaming sizzling espresso and smiling. We can even hear her say “Coffee in a cup” within the video. But that is not it; she even left us with an attention-grabbing rhyme to convey her love for espresso. The textual content on the video learn, “Coffee is the best, forget the rest. Without caffeine is the true test and with coffee Sara is an excited pest”. Much witty, is not it?! Check out the story right here:

Sara is amongst the various Bollywood stars who’ve overtly confessed about their love for espresso. From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor and even Alia Bhatt, examine different coffee-loving celebs here.

Are you workforce chai or workforce espresso? Let us know within the feedback under.

