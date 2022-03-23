Sara Tendulkar posts stunning sun kissed pics. See what Kanika Kapoor commented

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara is a well-liked determine on Instagram and at any time when she posts a brand new picture it will get plenty of likes. People go gaga over her beautiful pictures and her solar kissed pics are fairly beautiful to see. Like her newest put up on Instagram during which she is seen posing in a backyard. The put up was shared 17 hours in the past and it has already obtained over 3.49 lakh likes.

Standing in a backyard, Sara Tendulkar could be seen giving a aspect pose and laughing heartily with the backdrop of a tree within the first picture. She additionally has a white flower in her hair. In the second picture, she is once more trying sideways. Wearing a unfastened white shirt over a magenta crop tank prime and blue jeans, she appears beautiful within the solar kissed pictures.

See the put up under:

Singer Kanika Kapoor commented “Gorgeous” together with fireplace and coronary heart emojis on the picture. “Spring fresh,” posted one other together with flower emoticons. “Loving the purple,” stated one other. “You’re so pretty and cute ma’am,” posted yet one more.

Sara Tendulkar is thought for posting her beautiful pictures on Instagram the place she has 1.7 million followers.

See a few of her Instagram posts under:

