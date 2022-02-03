Sarah Palin’s court battle with the ‘New York Times’ resumes after her COVID illness

toggle caption Brynn Anderson/AP

NEW YORK — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is due again Thursday in a New York City courtroom greater than per week after the beginning of a trial in her libel lawsuit towards The New York Times was postponed as a result of she examined constructive for COVID-19.

The trial is to start within the morning in federal courtroom in Manhattan the place Palin would be the star witness. She’s looking for unspecified damages primarily based on claims that an editorial within the Times damage her budding profession as a political commentator.

A choose delay the trial final week to present an unvaccinated Palin time to recover from any doable signs. Away from courtroom, she induced a stir by being sighted eating out at an upscale Manhattan restaurant twice, each shortly earlier than and after her constructive take a look at outcomes have been made public.

Palin, 57, has publicly stated she will not get a shot.

The Republican’s defamation case survived an preliminary dismissal that was reversed on enchantment in 2019, setting the stage for a uncommon occasion {that a} main information group should defend itself towards libel claims involving a public determine.

Palin sued the Times in 2017, accusing it of damaging her status with an editorial about gun management printed after Louisiana U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, additionally a Republican, was wounded when a person with a historical past of anti-GOP exercise opened fireplace on a congressional baseball workforce observe in Washington.

In the editorial, the Times wrote that earlier than the 2011 mass capturing in an Arizona grocery store parking zone that severely wounded former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords and killed six others, Palin’s political motion committee circulated a map of electoral districts that put Giffords and 19 different Democrats below stylized crosshairs.

In a correction two days later, The Times stated the editorial had “incorrectly stated that a link existed between political rhetoric and the 2011 shooting” and that it had “incorrectly described” the map.

The disputed wording had been added to the editorial by James Bennet, then the editorial web page editor. At trial, a jury must determine whether or not he acted with “actual malice,” that means that he knew what he wrote was false, or with “reckless disregard” for the reality.

Bennet has stated he believed the editorial was correct when it was printed.