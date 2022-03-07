Sardar Banking On Playing Experience For Results In Birmingham CWG As India ‘A’ Coach | Hockey News

Sardar Singh would not have any teaching expertise and neither has he skilled for the job, however the former nationwide hockey captain believes his 12-year worldwide expertise might be sufficient to make sure that he will get the perfect out of the India ‘A’ crew, which can compete within the Birmingham Commonwealth Games this 12 months.

Sardar and ex-striker Deepak Thakur had been named coaches of the Indian males’s and girls’s ‘A’ hockey groups respectively which can participate within the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“It is obviously a challenge for me but having played the game at the highest level for so many years, I have confidence that I can deliver results. It’s an honour and privilege for me to get a chance to give back to the game which gave me my identity,” Sardar advised PTI an interview quickly after his appointment.

This was after Hockey India determined towards sending the primary squads for the multi-sport occasion because of the brief turnaround between CWG and the Hangzhou Asian Games, which is a qualifying match for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The two occasions might be held simply 32 days aside and the nationwide federation desires to maintain its first-choice gamers contemporary for the Asian Games. Sardar is eagerly trying ahead to his new “challenging” task.

“I don’t have any coaching experience but I have guided budding players while playing club hockey in Netherlands and Germany. Having played the game for close to 13 years I know my experience will be key,” stated the previous mid-fielder, who retired from worldwide hockey in 2018.

In a shock improvement, Tokyo Olympic bronze-medallist duo of Rupinder Pal Singh and Birender Lakra in addition to veteran ahead SV Sunil returned from retirement and had been named among the many males’s 33 crore probables to be eligible for choice for the Birmingham CWG crew.

The trio had retired in fast succession simply after the Tokyo Olympics final 12 months.

Sardar, who performed alongside facet the trio, feels their suggestions will play a vital position within the Indian crew’s success in Birmingham.

“It’s great that I will get to work with some senior players like Rupinder, Lakra and Sunil. They have plenty of international experience. Rupinder and Lakra are Olympic medallist and Sunil is a world-class striker.

“They know what it takes to succeed on the high degree and may share their experiences with the junior gamers,” he said.

“I’ll undoubtedly take their suggestions whereas working with the boys.” Both the Indian men’s and women’s A’ teams have reported to the national camp at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru on Monday.

Sardar, himself a fitness freak who once beat Virat Kohli in the yo-yo test in 2018, said there would be no compromises in this area, which is a key element of fast-paced modern day hockey.

“Fitness is one thing which I will not compromise on. Despite retiring almost 4 years in the past I nonetheless observe a strict health routine. Fitness is essential for fulfillment in any sport within the current day and in world hockey, there isn’t a scope for unfit gamers.

“You can see the current Indian senior hockey team which is one of the fittest in the world and their hard work over the years have resulted in the bronze medal in Tokyo,” stated the 2014 Incheon Asian Games gold medal-winning participant.

