Sarel Erwee half-century cements South Africa advantage

Tea South Africa 158 for two (Erwee 60*, Markram 16*) path England 165 (Pope 73, Rabada 5-52, Nortje 3-63) by seven runs

A phlegmatic half-century from Sarel Erwee steered South Africa’s response on day two at Lord’s, because the touring facet reached tea in sight of parity. Kagiso Rabada ‘s five-wicket haul earlier within the day had stored England firmly in verify, and a pair of strong stands involving Erwee ensured South Africa wouldn’t hand over their benefit frivolously.

Responding to an England complete that appeared meagre even when positioned within the context of being requested to bat within the hardest situations of the match thus far, South Africa set about their innings with a self-discipline that was consistent with captain Dean Elgar’s most popular technique. That didn’t essentially imply taking part in attritionally, although, as demonstrated by a scoring fee of three.59 an over, which was nearly similar to England’s far-flightier effort.

Elgar is a batter, and a personality, with little time for frippery and there was a business-like air to his 85-run opening stand with Erwee. The pair set about blunting England’s new-ball assault earlier than lunch, after which turned extra expansive through the afternoon session. So snug was their progress, as early morning cloud gave option to vibrant sunshine, that it was a shock when a stroke of unhealthy luck contributed to Elgar’s downfall simply shy of fifty.

James Anderson had begun his second spell with an unplayable supply on off stump that left Elgar groping blindly. But it was a a lot less-threatening line of assault that introduced the breakthrough for England, as Elgar tried to work away a leg-side supply, which deflected off his thigh pad after which into his high arm earlier than spinning again to bowl him behind his legs.

Despite the lack of his captain and opening companion, Erwee continued in unruffled vogue, choosing off drives and whips via midwicket on the best way to his second 50-plus rating in Tests. The most dramatic incident whereas he was batting got here when Keegan Petersen went in search of a single that wasn’t there and needed to be despatched again, just for Stuart Broad to hurl broad of the stumps on the non-striker’s finish simply as Ben Stokes raced in to attempt to pull off a run-out.

Petersen appeared far much less snug, barely surviving Anderson’s spell, however he lasted lengthy sufficient to notch South Africa’s second successive fifty stand earlier than being lured into flashing an edge to the cordon by Matthew Potts. Anderson returned and once more started with an immaculate line to attract a false shot from Erwee, however Aiden Markram eased into his first Test innings at No. 4 with three crisp fours as Stokes belatedly turned to Jack Leach’s let-arm spin with the interval approaching.

Watching England this summer season had seeded the expectation that they’d try to “Bazball” their was out of bother on the second morning, however there was little in the best way of lower-order fightback to derail South Africa. Rabada led the best way by taking three of the final 4 wickets as England’s first innings was duly wrapped up for 165.

Kagiso Rabada booked his place on the honours board with 5 first-innings wickets•Getty Images

Rabada claimed his twelfth five-for in Tests, and a spot on the Lord’s honours board, throughout a seven-over spell that noticed England dismissed inside the primary hour, and enhanced the South Africa assault chief’s standing because the one of many most-penetrative fast bowlers of all time . Marco Jansen picked up the opposite wicket to fall, because the quick bowlers carried out Elgar’s bidding with alacrity after England had been inserted in beneficial situations on Wednesday.

Elgar and Erwee reached the interval unbeaten, though former needed to resort to a assessment after being given out caught behind off Broad. It didn’t take England lengthy to begin questioning the situation of the ball, however the Dukes handed via Richard Illingworth’s gauge with out challenge. Potts had solely simply come into the assault for the tenth over, and his very subsequent supply was edged by Elgar via the fingers of a leaping Zak Crawley at second slip.

The residence facet’s greatest hope of attending to a rating above 200 lay with Ollie Pope, resuming on 61 not out in a single day. He obtained one other let-off within the first over of the morning, as Erwee unsuccessfully juggled an easy likelihood at first slip off the bowling of Rabada.

But with Broad setting his stall out to swing at each different ball – “I’m not very good at sitting in,” he mentioned to Sky Sports earlier than the beginning of play – South Africa gained the breakthrough they have been after on the different finish, Pope venturing a drive in opposition to Rabada solely to see the ball cannon flush in to leg stump. His 73 from 102 balls was 53 runs away from England’s next-best.

The tail eked out one other 31 runs, with Broad crashing Anrich Nortje via the covers earlier than miscuing a Rabada slower ball gently to level. Leach struck two boundaries in Jansen’s first over after changing Nortje, however then performed throughout a full one to lose off stump, and Anderson was pinned lbw first ball as Rabada completed England off.