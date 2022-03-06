Sarfaraz’s century puts Mumbai in quarter-finals; Tamil Nadu knocked out

The different groups who’ve certified to the quarter-finals from their respective Elite teams are Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh

In reply, Mumbai received off to a powerful begin because of Prithvi Shaw ‘s fifty, however Rajesh Mohanty struck to cut back them to 76 for 3, as they misplaced three wickets in 12 balls. The strikes additionally included the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane, who departed for a first-ball duck. But a 277-run partnership between Sarfaraz and Jaffer ensued earlier than Prasanta Rana broke the stand with the latter’s wicket. Sarfaraz continued to pile on the runs, with Aditya Tare and Mulani pitching in with scores of 72 and 70 respectively, earlier than Mumbai declared on 532 for 9. Sarfaraz now has 551 runs in three matches this season, at a staggering common of 137.75, with two centuries and one fifty. In the second innings, Odisha have been off to a poor begin, with Mulani and Raut operating by way of the highest order and lowering them to 66 for five. Abhishek Raut fought again with a half-century however didn’t get a lot assist from the opposite finish as Mulani and Tanush Kotian wrapped them up for 140.

Saurabh Tiwary and Kumar Kushagra made half-centuries in Jharkhand’s fourth-innings chase PTI

Tamil Nadu have been Jharkhand within the Elite Group H match in Guwahati. With Chattisgarh drawing the match towards Delhi, Jharkhand will now should play a pre-quarter-final towards Nagaland – the toppers of the Plate Group – as they’ve the least factors amongst all groups which have topped their respective teams (and a decrease run quotient among the many groups tied on 12 factors). Jharkhand captain have been knocked out of the tournament following a two-wicket loss towithin the Elite Group H match in Guwahati. With Chattisgarh drawing the match towards Delhi, Jharkhand will now should play a pre-quarter-final towards Nagaland – the toppers of the Plate Group – as they’ve the least factors amongst all groups which have topped their respective teams (and a decrease run quotient among the many groups tied on 12 factors). Jharkhand captain Saurabh Tiwary adopted up his first-innings half-century with a 93 within the second, whereas medium-pacer Rahul Shukla completed with eight wickets within the match, together with a 5 for 29 within the second innings.

Tamil Nadu’s first-innings complete of 285 was arrange by B Indrajith ‘s 100, his third century of the season. Jharkhand didn’t erase the deficit in reply, making simply 226, as M Siddharth and M Shahrukh Khan picked up seven wickets between them with their fingerspin. But Shukla did not let Tamil Nadu put up a sizeable second-innings complete, proscribing them to 152. Indrajith was the one batter to supply some resistance with a half-century, as he completed the season with 396 runs in three matches at a mean of 99 and strike charge of practically 77. Jharkhand misplaced eight wickets throughout their chase of 212, however Tiwary stepped up as soon as once more and helped them get nearer to the goal ultimately. It was Shukla who sealed victory, remaining unbeaten on 12.

The different groups who’ve certified to the quarter-finals from their respective Elite teams are Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Bengal.

The Elite Group A match between Madhya Pradesh and Kerala finished in a draw , however MP are by way of to quarter-finals as they’ve a greater run quotient. Electing to bat, MP declared on 585 for 9, as Yash Dubey made 289 and Rajat Patidar made 142. In reply, Kerala gathered 432, with centuries from opener Ponnan Rahul and captain Sachin Baby.

Chandigarh out for 260 of their defence of 412 within the Elite Group B match in Cuttack as Bengal booked their quarter-final berth. Ishan Porel , Nilkantha Das and Mukesh Kumar mixed to bowlout for 260 of their defence of 412 within the Elite Group B match in Cuttack as Abhimanyu Easwaran ‘s 114, and half-centuries from Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary and Sayan Mondal within the first innings helped them put 437 runs on board, following which their bowlers restricted Chandigarh to 206. They batted once more and declared on 181 for 8, setting Chandigarh a goal of 413. After Mukesh and Porel lowered them to 57 for 3, there was some middle-order resistance from Manan Vohra and Amrit Lubana, however Das broke the stand and a mini-collapse adopted. Jaskaran Singh put up a battle with an 89-ball 60 not out however discovered no help from the opposite finish.

Karnataka thumped Puducherry thumped by an innings and 20 runs within the Elite Group C match in Chennai. Devdutt Padikkal ‘s 178 and captain Manish Pandey ‘s 107 helped Karnataka amass 453 for 8 after they have been put in. Puducherry replied with 241 because of captain D Rohit’s unbeaten ton. Ok Gowtham ran by way of the remainder of the line-up to select up a five-for. After being requested to follow-on, Puducherry have been bundled out for 192, regardless of Pavan Deshpande’s efforts to erase the deficit, as Shreyas Gopal completed with a five-for.

Uttarakhand Andhra within the Elite Group E match in Thumba. In reply to Uttarakhand’s 194, Andhra scored 226 as Shaik Rasheed scored a half-century. In the second innings, Uttarakhand crumbled to 101 as Cheepurapalli Stephen and S Ashish ran by way of the line-up, bagging 5 and 4 wickets respectively. Andhra chased down the goal of 70 with relative ease, in 18.1 overs, with CR Gnaneshwar staying unbeaten on 42. progressed to the knockouts regardless of a loss towithin the Elite Group E match in Thumba. In reply to Uttarakhand’s 194, Andhra scored 226 as Shaik Rasheed scored a half-century. In the second innings, Uttarakhand crumbled to 101 as Cheepurapalli Stephen and S Ashish ran by way of the line-up, bagging 5 and 4 wickets respectively. Andhra chased down the goal of 70 with relative ease, in 18.1 overs, with CR Gnaneshwar staying unbeaten on 42.

Punjab Tripura inside three days in Delhi as they topped Elite Group F with 16 factors. Baltej Singh’s five-for bundled Tripura out for 127, and in flip, Punjab have been bowled out for 120 as Manisankar Murasingh picked up six wickets. Murasingh shone with the bat as properly, making an 85 from No. 8 throughout Tripura’s second innings. Given a goal of 240, wrapped up a six-wicket win towardsinside three days in Delhi as they topped Elite Group F with 16 factors. Baltej Singh’s five-for bundled Tripura out for 127, and in flip, Punjab have been bowled out for 120 as Manisankar Murasingh picked up six wickets. Murasingh shone with the bat as properly, making an 85 from No. 8 throughout Tripura’s second innings. Given a goal of 240, Mandeep Singh stayed unbeaten on 97 to take Punjab over the road.

Maharashtra declared on 211 for five within the second innings, setting Uttar Pradesh declared on 211 for five within the second innings, setting a steep target of 357 . However, UP chased it down within the ultimate session, with six wickets to spare, to seize a spot within the quarter-finals. Almas Shaukat and captain Karan Sharma hit centuries to take them previous 300. Rinku Singh additionally contributed handsomely with a 60-ball 78, which was laced with 4 sixes and 5 fours, to information them dwelling.

Captain Ankit Bawne and Azim Kazi had taken Maharashtra to 462 after opting to bat first. In reply, UP made 317 on the again of Priyam Garg’s 156. Rahul Tripathi scored a century when Maharashtra batted once more they usually declared on the ultimate day, following which UP achieved the goal in 70.1 overs. UP edged Vidarbha by one level within the Elite Group G to progress to the subsequent stage.

Nagaland made it to the pre-quarter-final, after topping the Plate Group Mizoram on the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Nagaland made 509 within the first innings, after being requested to bat, on the again of made it to the pre-quarter-final, after topping the Plate Group having beaten on the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Nagaland made 509 within the first innings, after being requested to bat, on the again of Shrikant Mundhe and Chetan Bist ‘s centuries. Mizoram have been then bowled out for simply 95 as fast Raja Swarnkar bagged 5 for 17. Nagaland, nevertheless, didn’t implement follow-on and went on to attain 295 for five within the second innings, setting Mizoram an inconceivable goal of 701. Mizoram may make simply 261 within the second innings, because the line-up crumbled round captain Taruwar Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 151. Nagaland can be going through Jharkhand, who’ve the fewest factors amongst Elite Group toppers, within the pre-quarter-final, which can be performed simply after the league section.

Other outcomes:

Yash Dhull reeled off one other hundred for Delhi PTI

Elite Group B: Ravi Teja’s all-round present Ravi Teja’s all-round present helped Hyderabad seal a win in three days towards Baroda by 43 runs in Cuttack. He picked up 4 for 50 after which 4 for 70, and likewise contributed 56 with the bat within the second innings.

Elite Group C: Railways have been knocked out Railways have been knocked out despite a big win towards J&Ok in Chennai. Yuvraj Singh was named participant of the match for his century within the first innings and two wickets within the match.

Elite Group D: Defending champions Saurashtra ended their marketing campaign Defending champions Saurashtra ended their marketing campaign with a huge win against Goa in Ahmedabad. Chirag Jani scored a century for Saurashtra, whereas Chetan Sakariya completed with a match haul of 9 for 93.

Elite Group E: Services Services beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets in Thiruvananthapuram. After bowling Rajasthan out for 91, they went on to make 301, following which Rajasthan have been in a position to erase the deficit solely by two runs.

Elite Group F: Captain Captain Himanshu Rana ‘s first-innings ton took Haryana to a win over Himachal Pradesh. Himachal have been set an enormous goal of 439 and have been wrapped up for 157 as Amit Rana bagged 4 wickets.

Vidarbha beat Assam by 5 wickets. Vidarbha chased down the 156 goal on the ultimate day whilst Hridip Deka troubled the highest order, as captain Faiz Fazal adopted up his first-innings 86 with a 48-ball 41. Elite Group G: Rajneesh Gurbani ‘s match haul of 9 wickets helpedbeatby 5 wickets. Vidarbha chased down the 156 goal on the ultimate day whilst Hridip Deka troubled the highest order, as captain Faiz Fazal adopted up his first-innings 86 with a 48-ball 41.

Elite Group H: Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh missed a spot in the quarter-finals after they didn’t beat Delhi outright on the ultimate day because the encounter led to a attract Guwahati. Amandeep Khare’s 156 not out helped Chhattisgarh rating 482 for 9 dec within the first innings after which the crew bowled Delhi out for 295. Following on, Yash Dhull continued his superb type within the event by scoring 200 not out, whereas Dhruv Shorey made 100.