SARS hits gold refinery, home of director with search and seizure | Fin24

The South African Revenue Service has carried out search and seizure operations on the companies and houses of particular person taxpayers and workers within the banking and gold business after “discrepancies” had been recognized in customs declarations and tax returns.

One of the companies focused by SARS is the gold refinery Bullion Star in Johannesburg.

SARS says the corporate submitted a VAT refund declare of R13.9 million after it exported unwrought gold price greater than R126 million in a single month, particularly February this 12 months. But previous to this, Bullion Star not often exported any items, SARS famous.

Bullion Star was chosen for a tax audit and SARS obtained a search warrant for 3 of premises to acquire details about the products it offered and exported.

“However, Bullion Star refused SARS access to its business premises and the vehicles on its premises. Security video footage revealed that goods were removed from the business premises and placed into vehicles on its premises, prior to SARS gaining access to the property,” SARS mentioned in a press release.

“Based on the risk that these goods may be crucial to SARS’ investigation, with the assistance of the South African Police Service and the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks), SARS seized relevant evidence from the vehicles.”

SARS was additionally refused entry to the house of Bullion Star’s director. Again, the police assisted SARS to achieve entry and seize digital gear, believed to include info very important to the investigation, on the home.

According to firm data, Bullion Star’s sole director is Musarrat Khan Niyazi.

“Those persons that systematically and deliberately set out to deprive what is due to the fiscus through fraudulent and other non-compliant activities will be confronted and dealt with in terms of the law. This kind of conduct will be made hard and costly,” SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter mentioned in a press release.