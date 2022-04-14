SARS official charged with corruption after allegedly demanding R60 000 bribe | News24

A SARS official has been arrested for corruption.

A SARS official faces corruption expenses after allegedly asking for a R60 000 bribe to squash a effective.

According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, the R342 000 effective was issued to a person who had a cargo container in City Deep, Johannesburg that allegedly didn’t adjust to rules.

“The compliance officer reportedly suggested that the fine could be reduced, provided that the complainant agreed to the terms and conditions. The pair agreed to a reduction of the fine for a gratification of R60 000. The complainant then went to report [it] to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team, following consistent pestering from the official,” Mogale mentioned.

A covert operation was carried out on Tuesday in Alberton, the place the money was purported to be handed over.

Mogale added:

An spy handed over R40 000 money to the SARS official and he was arrested. He was charged with corruption.

The 39-year-old official is anticipated to seem within the Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Thursday.

