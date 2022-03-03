SAS ‘doesn’t deserve liars and cowards’, ex-soldier tells Roberts-Smith case

Person 4 has stated he “100 per cent believed” he shot and killed a Taliban machine gunner through the battle “when I was providing cover for Ben Roberts-Smith to throw … [a] grenade”. He instructed the court docket the lads had come below sustained hearth from Taliban machine gunners at shut vary. His actions in killing a Taliban fighter have been “later confirmed” throughout a dialog with Mr Roberts-Smith, Person 4 instructed the court docket. Mr Moses put it to Person 4 that the dialog with Mr Roberts-Smith “didn’t happen”. “That’s not correct,” Person 4 stated. “Is it possible, do you think, on what you observed that day, that it was [another soldier’s] grenade that killed that machine gunner?” Mr Moses pressed.

“That’s not correct,” Person 4 stated. Person 4 agreed that he was inclined to “obsess about injustices”. “The reason why I obsess is because the regiment doesn’t deserve liars and cowards and, Your Honour, I am not a liar or a coward,” Person 4 stated. He stated he was “absolutely not” branding Mr Roberts-Smith a liar or coward, and stated he had seen the previous soldier carry out heroic feats on the battlefield. But Person 4, whose identify can’t be revealed for nationwide safety causes, has additionally instructed the court docket that he noticed Mr Roberts-Smith kick a handcuffed and unarmed Afghan man within the chest in 2012, inflicting the person to be “catapulted” over a cliff.

The Federal Court has heard the person was later shot useless. Person 4 has stated he heard photographs being fired and noticed one other soldier, Person 11, standing close by after the photographs rang out along with his rifle "still" raised in a taking pictures place. Mr Roberts-Smith was additionally close by, Person 4 has stated. Mr Roberts-Smith has beforehand instructed the court docket that the Afghan man was first seen in a discipline and was displaying hostile intent. The adorned former soldier stated final yr that Person 11 noticed the Afghan man and began firing, earlier than he fired from behind his comrade. The Afghan man had "fallen", he stated, and he believed Person 11 fired additional rounds. Mr Roberts-Smith launched defamation proceedings in 2018 towards The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times over a collection of articles that he says accuse him of being a struggle felony, amongst different claims. He denies all wrongdoing. The media shops are searching for to depend on a defence of fact and allege Mr Roberts-Smith dedicated or was concerned in six murders of Afghans below the management of Australian troops, after they can't be killed below the principles of engagement.