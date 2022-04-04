SAS soldier told Ben Roberts-Smith to ‘pull his head in’ over alleged mock execution, court hears

Loading The newspapers are in search of to depend on a defence of fact. Mr Roberts-Smith denies all wrongdoing and instructed the court docket earlier this yr that the mock execution didn’t occur. He says he didn’t bully troopers and any killings in Afghanistan occurred lawfully within the warmth of battle. Earlier on Monday, Nicholas Owens, SC, performing for the newspapers, returned to a difficulty that was agitated briefly in court docket earlier this yr by the media retailers. He instructed Justice Anthony Besanko on Monday the newspapers had “never suggested” impropriety on the a part of Sydney legal professionals whom he alleged had been put in touch with two former SAS troopers the newspapers supposed to name as witnesses within the case. Mr Owens alleged in court in February {that a} barrister for Mr Roberts-Smith, Arthur Moses, SC, had contacted a high-profile Sydney silk, Phillip Boulten, SC, and “expressed concerns” that the pursuits of the potential witnesses “may not be being properly protected” in relation to their potential involvement within the trial.

Mr Owens stated on Monday that the newspapers had alleged, "and we've subsequently confirmed, that Mr Moses did contact Mr Boulten and speak to him about witnesses in these proceedings who may seek advice in relation to their being required to give evidence". Mr Owens stated final month that the newspapers' authorized group understood Mr Boulten then contacted Peter Hodges, a companion at regulation agency Mills Oakley, and one or each of these legal professionals had "been placed in contact" with the previous troopers, dubbed Persons 56 and 66, "by means unknown". Mr Owens stated on Monday: "I just want to make something very clear in relation to the individual positions of Mr Boulten and Mr Hodges, and that is … we have never suggested any impropriety on the part of those two men." "To be very clear, the issue does not involve the conduct of Mr Boulten and Mr Hodges in any way," Mr Owens stated.