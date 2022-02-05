SA’s Victor Gomes to officiate blockbuster Africa Cup of Nations final | Sport

South Africa’s Victor Gomes will take cost of the Africa Cup of Nations last between Senegal and Egypt at Yaounde-Stade Olembe in Cameroon on Sunday.

Fellow South African Zakhele Siwela will help Gomes together with Lesotho’s Souru Phatsoane and DRC’s Olivier Safari Kabene.

The extremely revered Gomes turns into the primary South African to ever officiate in an AFCON last.

Senegal overcame Burkina Faso 3-1, whereas Egypt received 3-1 in a penalty shoot-out after a goalless attract Yaounde.

Egypt, led by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, wish to win their eighth AFCON title and first win since 2010 in Angola.

Meanwhile, Senegal, who’ve Liverpool striker Sadio Mane of their aspect, can be out to safe their first-ever AFCON title.

Kick-off on Sunday is at 21:00 SA time.