Sasol chair Sipho Nkosi to head Ramaphosa’s new team tasked with cutting red tape for business | Fin24

President Cyril Ramaphosa introduced that enterprise chief Sipho Nkosi would head a crew within the Presidency tasked with searching for out and eliminating crimson tape in authorities rules that hamper enterprise development.

Delivering his sixth State of The Nation Address within the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday night, Ramaphosa burdened that authorities’s position was to not create jobs, however to facilitate an surroundings wherein enterprise may serve this function.

Sasol chairperson Nkosi was beforehand CEO of Exxaro and president of what was then the Chamber of Mines of South Africa.

From the start of his presidency, Ramaphosa has hinted at assuaging crimson tape as a chief goal for his administration, maintaining tabs on indicators of the benefit of doing enterprise, together with getting permits and varied approvals by regulatory our bodies.

Ramaphosa mentioned Nkosi will head a crew within the Presidency tasked with chopping crimson tape in enterprise rules within the South African financial system, saying he had labored with enterprise foyer teams championing the pursuits of small enterprise.

Ramaphosa lamented an inclination for presidency rules and native authorities by-laws to stifle financial exercise and, in some circumstances, result in the criminalisation of individuals making an attempt to help themselves in an underperforming financial system.

