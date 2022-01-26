SAT college admissions exam, no longer required by many schools, to go digital

US highschool college students will use laptops somewhat than pencils and paper to take the SAT school admissions examination starting in 2024, in a transfer to digitize the standardized take a look at whose use has declined throughout the pandemic and as many universities now not require it for admission.

Students who take the brand new digitized SAT – as soon as a stress-inducing ceremony of passage for practically all college-bound Americans – may have two as an alternative of three hours to reply questions and can face shorter studying passages, College Board stated in an announcement on Tuesday. Test-takers can also use a calculator for the mathematics portion to the examination.

“The digital SAT will be easier to take, easier to give, and more relevant,” stated Priscilla Rodriguez, a vice chairman on the nonprofit group that develops the take a look at. “We’re not simply putting the current SAT on a digital platform — we’re taking full advantage of what delivering an assessment digitally makes possible.”

For a long time, highschool college students making use of to varsity would sit in rooms with different take a look at takers and a monitor, and use a pencil to fill in bubbles on a bit of paper equivalent to their solutions on the multiple-choice take a look at. The examination is made up of a math and a studying and writing sections and is scored on a 1,600 rating scale.

In November 2021, College Board performed a pilot program for a digital SAT within the United States and different nations. Four out of each 5 take a look at takers stated they discovered the digital model much less annoying.

Starting in 2024, US college students will take the take a look at utilizing their very own laptop computer or pill, a school-issued gadget or a tool supplied by the College Board. As previously, college students should take to the examination at native testing websites.

The digital SAT take a look at shall be out there to worldwide college students beginning in 2023.

Questions concerning the effectiveness of standardized testing – together with the COVID-19 pandemic – have lowered the variety of college students taking the SAT lately. Many schools and universities have dropped it as an admission requirement.

Some 1.5 million college students in the highschool class of 2021 took the SAT at the least as soon as, down from 2.2 million within the class of 2020 because of the pandemic, the College Board stated.