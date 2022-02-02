‘Satanic ritual’ involved in grave robbery

New developments have revealed a “ritual” was concerned within the macabre cemetery theft in Melbourne this week.

New developments have revealed a “satanic ritual” was concerned within the macabre cemetery theft in Melbourne this week.

The unknown perpetrators stole a human head and different physique components from a grave, after which tried to desecrate a 3rd grave.

Detectives have been known as to Footscray General Cemetery within the metropolis’s west on Tuesday to analyze the thriller of the top’s removing from a casket at a mausoleum, in line with a report by the Herald Sun.

It’s unclear why the top or different physique components have been taken, or how lengthy the physique had been on the graveyard – which opened in 1869 and has had some 19,000 burials.

Speaking to 7 News, Criminologist Xanthe Mallett admitted she was confused on the particulars of the case, claiming she’d by no means seen any exercise of this type behind Australia.

“It is interesting, some of the symbols that have been left around these mausoleums appear to be satanic in nature,” Dr Mallett mentioned.

“And I’ve seen that in the UK, but I’ve never seen any satanic cult activity in Australia.

“I haven’t seen a precedent where graves have been robbed for anything other than past times – grave robbing used to be when bodies were being taken and provided for anatomical reasons – but we’re talking hundreds of years ago.”

Insp Jarman mentioned safety and CCTV footage on the cemetery had been ramped up following the second theft.

Detectives cordoned off a piece of the cemetery in Geelong Rd, Yarraville on Tuesday afternoon, whereas State Emergency Service (SES) personnel and officers from the Footscray legal investigation unit examined the world.

“It’s very distressing for the families,” Acting Inspector Jarman mentioned.

“They expect their loved ones to be put to rest at peace.”

They have been alerted to the scenario after passers-by stumbled throughout coffins that had been left open in plain view.

The Herald Sun stories {that a} coffin may very well be seen leaning towards a construction, whereas emergency companies staff have been noticed carrying a crucifix and handwritten notes from the mausoleum.

A mausoleum is a big tomb, which is usually constructed to put a number of individuals to relaxation above floor, as an alternative of being buried below the earth.

Insp Jarman mentioned there was no indication of something useful contained in the mausoleums, but it surely was nonetheless “very distressing” and “disturbing” for the households.

“There were personal effects, but nothing of value was missing,” he mentioned.

“It appears that the human remains are the primary focus of the offender.”