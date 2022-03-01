Satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy nearing Kyiv

toggle caption Maxar

Maxar

New satellite tv for pc photographs present a big navy convoy north of Kyiv, Ukraine extends for nearly 40 miles.

It is significantly longer than 17 miles as initially reported this morning by Maxar Technologies.

Based on extra imagery collected, the Russian navy convoy stretches from close to Antonov airport within the south to the northern finish of the convoy close to Prybirsk.

toggle caption Maxar

Maxar

Along components of the route, some autos are spaced pretty far aside whereas in different sections navy gear and items are touring two or three autos abreast on the street.

toggle caption Maxar

Maxar