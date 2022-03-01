Americas

Satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy nearing Kyiv

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham24 mins ago
0 1 minute read


Satellite photographs present a Russian navy convoy north of Kyiv.

Maxar


cover caption

toggle caption

Maxar

Satellite photographs present a Russian navy convoy north of Kyiv.

Maxar

New satellite tv for pc photographs present a big navy convoy north of Kyiv, Ukraine extends for nearly 40 miles.

It is significantly longer than 17 miles as initially reported this morning by Maxar Technologies.

Based on extra imagery collected, the Russian navy convoy stretches from close to Antonov airport within the south to the northern finish of the convoy close to Prybirsk.

Fires seen north of Ivankiv, Ukraine.

Maxar


cover caption

toggle caption

Maxar

Fires seen north of Ivankiv, Ukraine.

Maxar

Along components of the route, some autos are spaced pretty far aside whereas in different sections navy gear and items are touring two or three autos abreast on the street.

Along components of the route, some autos are spaced pretty far aside whereas in different sections navy gear and items are touring two or three autos abreast on the street north of Invankiv, Ukraine.

Maxar


cover caption

toggle caption

Maxar

Along components of the route, some autos are spaced pretty far aside whereas in different sections navy gear and items are touring two or three autos abreast on the street north of Invankiv, Ukraine.

Maxar

Military convoy southeast of Ivankiv, Ukraine.

Maxar


cover caption

toggle caption

Maxar

Military convoy southeast of Ivankiv, Ukraine.

Maxar



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham24 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button