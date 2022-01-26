Satellite images show the aftermath of Tonga volcano’s eruption

toggle caption CPL Vanessa Parker/New Zealand Defense Force/through AP

Newly launched satellite tv for pc photographs present the devastating, widespread harm to the Tongan islands following the eruption of an undersea volcano on Jan. 15.

The satellite tv for pc images, supplied to NPR by Maxar Technologies, present earlier than and after photographs of the world. Tonga’s authorities mentioned the volcanic eruption and tsunami had prompted an “unprecedented disaster” for the islands.

The eruption thrust ash 100,000 toes into the sky, and the results have been felt as far away as the U.S. West Coast.

While fairly a number of islands within the archipelago area are uninhabited, among the populated ones have been closely broken by the eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai and the following tsunami. Coral reefs across the atolls have been additionally broken, and the photographs present Nomuka Island, about 40 miles northeast of the volcano, lined by ash.

In complete, 53 detectors across the planet, as far-off as Antarctica, recorded the low-frequency growth from the explosion because it traveled by way of the environment. It was the loudest event the network had detected in additional than 20 years of operation, in keeping with Ronan Le Bras, a geophysicist with the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization in Vienna, Austria.