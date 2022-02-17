Satellite Pics Show New Military Bridge, Heavy Russian Troops Near Ukraine

A brand new army bridge has been arrange close to the Belarus-Ukraine border. (excessive res: here)

New Delhi:

New satellite tv for pc pictures proceed to indicate heightened army exercise in Belarus, Crimea and western Russia, dismissing Moscow’s claims that it was withdrawing troops from Ukraine’s border. The US has mentioned that Russia has elevated its presence on the border with Ukraine by “as many as 7,000 troops,” a few of whom arrived Wednesday.

Maxar’s high-resolution satellite tv for pc pictures filmed over the previous 48 hours present a brand new army ponton bridge lower than six kilometers from the Belarus-Ukraine border, and deployment of troops and armored tools in Crimea and western Russia. Self-propelled artillery items had been additionally captured conducting coaching in Belarus within the satellite tv for pc pictures shared by the non-public US firm.

Pre and put up building pictures of the brand new army pontoon bridge over the Pripyat river close to Belarus-Ukraine border. Click here for high-res picture.

The pictures additionally present the deployment of floor assault helicopters at ahead places in Belarus. A brand new, giant subject hospital was additionally seen within the newest satellite tv for pc pictures shared by Maxar.

The new satellite tv for pc pictures captured by a personal US firm confirmed a “significant” troop and floor forces items that had been lately deployed to an airfield in Belarus departing from their posts.

Troops and tools stay deployed within the Opuk coaching space alongside the Black Sea coast (Crimea). Click here for high-res picture. The areas the place Russia has elevated its forces are largely positioned within the North and northeast of Ukraine. It additionally consists of a big airbase to the Southeast of Ukraine and in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Though there are indicators that Russia could also be eager about a diplomatic decision of the disaster within the Ukraine, there are solely a handful of indicators that it has began withdrawing its forces from the area.

Troops and tools stay deployed alongside Lake Donuzlav and the Novoozernoye space (Crimea). Click here for high-res picture.

Russia’s big build-up of troops, missiles and warships round Ukraine has been billed as Europe’s worst safety danger because the Cold War.

Troops and tools stay deployed all through the Postoyalye Dvory coaching space east of Kursk. Click here for high-res picture.

NATO has dismissed solutions that the menace on Ukraine’s border had diminished.

“Moscow has made it clear that it is prepared to contest the fundamental principles that have underpinned our security for decades and to do so by using force,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg mentioned.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded Ukraine be forbidden from pursuing its ambition to hitch NATO and needs to redraw the safety map of jap Europe, rolling again Western affect.

Russia’s big build-up round Ukraine has been billed as Europe’s worst safety danger because the Cold War.

But, backed by a menace of crippling US and EU financial sanctions, Western leaders are pushing for a negotiated settlement, and Moscow has signaled it can begin to pull forces again.

In the most recent such transfer, the Russian protection ministry mentioned on Wednesday that army drills in Crimea — a Ukrainian area that Moscow annexed in 2014 — had ended and that troops had been returning to their garrisons.