Saturday’s weather: Warm day for much of SA, with light rain in the Western Cape | News24

According to the South African Weather Service, elements of the nation can be scorching on Saturday, with mild rain anticipated within the Western Cape.

The climate in your area:

Gauteng can be high-quality and heat. The anticipated UVB sunburn index is excessive.

It can be high-quality and heat in Mpumalanga, however scorching to very popular on the Lowveld.

Fine and heat situations will prevail in Limpopo, however it will likely be scorching within the Limpopo Valley and elements of the Lowveld.

The North West can be high-quality and heat.

It can be partly cloudy within the east of the Free State at first, in any other case high-quality and funky to heat.

The Northern Cape can be chilly within the excessive south-west, in any other case high-quality and funky however heat within the north-east.

The wind alongside the coast can be mild to reasonable south to south-easterly within the morning, in any other case contemporary to robust.

It can be partly cloudy and chilly within the south-west of the Western Cape the place morning mild rain is anticipated, in any other case it will likely be high-quality and funky.

The wind alongside the coast can be reasonable to contemporary northerly to north-westerly, turning into westerly to south-westerly from the afternoon.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is reasonable.

The western half of the Eastern Cape can be partly cloudy with fog patches in locations within the south at first, in any other case high-quality and funky.

The wind alongside the coast can be reasonable to contemporary westerly, turning into robust from late morning, subsiding by late afternoon.

The japanese half of the Eastern Cape can count on partly cloudy situations in locations south of the escarpment at first, in any other case high-quality and funky.

The wind alongside the coast can be reasonable to contemporary south-westerly, turning into robust south of Mazeppa Bay within the afternoon, subsiding by night.

KwaZulu-Natal can be high-quality and heat, however scorching in locations within the north, turning into partly cloudy within the afternoon.

The wind alongside the coast can be reasonable north-easterly, turning into reasonable to contemporary south-westerly within the south.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is excessive.