Satyendra Nath Bose: Google Pays Tribute To Indian Physicist With Special Doodle

It is claimed that Bose had taken Albert Einstein as his Mentor.

New Delhi:

Google on Saturday pays tribute to famend Indian mathematician and physicist Satyendra Nath Bose with a particular Doodle for his extraordinary contribution to the sector of physics and arithmetic.

On at the present time in 1924, Satyendra Nath Bose, who’s greatest recognized for his work on quantum mechanics within the early Nineteen Twenties, despatched his quantum formulations to the German scientist Albert Einstein who recognised it as a major discovery in quantum mechanics.

Born In 1894 in Kolkata, Bose had a variety of pursuits in diversified fields together with physics, arithmetic, chemistry, biology, mineralogy, philosophy, arts, literature, and music.

Bose attended Hindu School in Calcutta and later attended Presidency College— incomes the very best marks at every establishment.

Inspired by the physicist Jagadish Chandra Bose and historian Prafulla Chandra Ray, Bose additionally labored as a lecturer within the physics division of the University of Calcutta from 1916 to 1921.

In 1924 Bose wrote a paper deriving Planck’s quantum radiation legislation with none reference to classical physics.

In 1954, Bose was awarded India’s second highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan