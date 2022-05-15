Saudi April consumer price index up 2.3 percent: Govt data

Saudi Arabia’s shopper worth index rose 2.3 % from a 12 months earlier in April, fueled by greater costs of transport, and meals and drinks, authorities knowledge confirmed on Sunday.

Transport costs elevated by 4.6 %, whereas meals and drinks costs rose 4.3 %, the info confirmed.

Compared to March 2022, shopper costs elevated by 0.4 %, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics stated in a press release.

