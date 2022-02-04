Saudi Arabia allows booster shot for individuals immediately after COVID-recovery

Saudi Arabia is permitting these contaminated with COVID-19 to obtain the booster dose instantly after restoration, the Ministry of Health introduced on Friday.

For those that didn’t check constructive the booster shot is on the market three months after the second dose.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Interior introduced that each one Saudi Arabian residents touring exterior the nation must take a third dose ranging from February 9.

Exceptions to this rule embody these youthful than 16 years of age and residents who’ve an exempt standing on the Tawakkalna software.

Booster photographs at the moment are required to be considered “immune” within the nation’s contact-tracing Tawakkalna app for folks over 18 who had been vaccinated greater than eight months in the past.

Simultaneously, authorities additionally handed a legislation mandating all arrivals into the Kingdom current a unfavorable PCR or antigen check report inside 48 hours earlier than departing to and arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Those beneath the age of eight are exempt from the testing requirement.

On February 3, Saudi Arabia recorded 3,852 new COVID-19 circumstances and 4 virus-related deaths. A complete of 699,069 COVID-19 circumstances and eight,947 virus-related deaths have now been recorded within the Kingdom because the starting of the pandemic.

A complete of 57,843,209 vaccine doses have been administered in Saudi Arabia.

