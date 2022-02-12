Saudi Arabia asks citizens in Ukraine to contact embassy, arrange immediate departure

Saudi Arabia is requesting residents in Ukraine to name the native embassy to “facilitate immediate departure” from the nation, in keeping with an announcement from the embassy on social media.

It additionally requested all residents to “postpone their travel” till additional discover.

Plenty of nations within the Gulf, together with Kuwait and the UAE, additionally known as on their residents to postpone any plans to go to Ukraine amid heightened tensions between Kyiv and Moscow.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan informed reporters in Washington on Friday that an assault by the greater than 100,000 Russian troops presently massed subsequent to Ukraine “could occur any day now” and stated Americans in Ukraine “should leave as soon as possible.”

A high-stakes call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden is predicted on Saturday.

Russia, a fundamental participant within the escalation, additionally “optimized” its diplomatic workers numbers in Ukraine, fearing “provocations” by Kyiv or different social gathering, a spokeswoman for the Russian overseas ministry stated on Saturday.

Spokesperson Maria Zakharova didn’t say whether or not that meant a reduction in staff numbers however stated the embassy and consulates in Ukraine continued to carry out their key capabilities, in keeping with experiences.

Tensions have been mounting for weeks because of a Russian army buildup and surge of army exercise that has fueled fears that Russia might assault Ukraine. Russia denies any such plans.

